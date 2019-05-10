About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Shelter homes with basic facilities established for destitute

Measure aimed at facilitating efforts at prevention of begging in Srinagar: DC

In a first of its kind initiative in the district the Srinagar administration has established composite shelter homes for the destitute and those having to beg for alms for sustenance.
The shelter homes have been established at two locations including one at Pantha Chowk and another at Brein Nishat where buildings have been identified and will be equipped with all basic facilities.
Line departments including Social Welfare, Health, SDA, SMC, ICPS, PHE, PDD, FCSCA and District Red Cross have been directed to ensure immediate and sustained provision of basic facilities at these homes.
An inter-departmental committee headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar K K Sidha is overseeing arrangements and coordination with the departments.
Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary who has issued orders for strict implementation of the J&K Prevention of Beggary Act 1960 in the district said the establishment of these shelter homes is aimed at facilitating efforts of the district administration at preventing begging which has seen a monumental increase causing great deal of public nuisance.
He said the district administration will bear the expenditure incurred on operation of these shelter homes.
Dr Shahid said a team of officials from different departments has been constituted for identification of the destitute and those begging for alms for sustenance and shifting them to the said composite shelter homes.
To manage and monitor the affairs of these homes a nodal officer for each one of the two has been designated including Tehsildar Pantha Chowk for the one at Panthachowk and Social Welfare Officer Srinagar (Tehsil South) for that at Brene Nishat.
Meanwhile people who wish to donate for the destitute to be housed at these shelter homes have been asked to contact at 7006088296.

 

;