Sheila Dikshit passes away

July 21, 2019 | PTI

Senior Congress leader and three-time former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit passed away Saturday afternoon at a private hospital here, her family and the party said.

She was 81.

Dikshit breathed her last at 3.55 pm at Fortis Escorts hospital, doctors said.

She was president of Delhi Congress. She served as Delhi's chief minister for 15 years from 1998-2013 and also served as the governor of Kerala.

She unsuccessfully fought the recent LokSabha elections from the North-East Delhi constituency. She represented New Delhi constituency in Delhi VidhanSabha.

Dikshit became an MP for the first time from KannaujLokSabha seat in Uttar Pradesh in 1984. She was also a close associate of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and a minister in his cabinet.

President Ram NathKovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister NarendraModi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister ArvindKejriwal were among those who condoled her death.