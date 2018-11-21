Sheikh was tallest leader, gained unparalleled public support: NC

Sehrai’s remarks ‘derogatory’
Srinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Wednesday rejected “coarse allegations” of Tehreek Hurriyat chairman, Ashraf Sehrai as derogatory—it was an attempt to gain prominence in the political horizon of Kashmir.
In a statement released from party headquarters, party general secretary; Ali Muhammad Sagar said that Hurriyat leader didn’t have the gumption to condemn people responsible for the killing of his colleague. “Strangely Sehrai is blaming a person who died in 1982 for the death of his party member. This is beyond comprehension. Sheikh was the tallest leader our state has ever produced. The title of Sher-e-Kashmir that was accorded to him was given by people who believed in his leadership and judgment.”
“The last farewell that people gave to Sher-e-Kashmir was reflective of his stature and political standing. Even his detractors appreciate what Sheikh did for our state and its people. Number of intellectuals in India and Pakistan paid glorious tributes to Sher e Kashmir on his death. MD Taseer, famous Pakistani Urdu poet and writer had said that Kashmir owes its nationalism to Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah,” he said.
Sagar said that sehrai and his ideologue party contested elections when sheikh sahib was under penitentiary and confinement. “Instead of supporting Sher-e-Kashmir, they went ahead and took part in Assembly elections in 1971 against the wishes of people of Kashmir,” he said.
He said that Sehrai owes an explanation to the people of the state. “What have they been able to achieve in all these years except deaths,” he said. Sagar said that the tributes that poured at the demise Shiekh from all the State heads around the world reveal his stature. “Sheikh’s personality and achievements are too big to be belittled by people like Sehrai who have now resorted to name calling,” he said.
Sagar maintained that Sheikh was a visionary leader and the champion of the people of Jammu & Kashmir. “Sehrai is trying to find substratum in the political landscape of Kashmir by blaming the tallest leader,” he said.
Shopian shuts to mourn killing of four militants
Shopian: People in South Kashmir’s Shopian observed a complete shutdown against the killing of four militants.
Reports said that all the shops and other business establishments including schools remained closed in the district and traffic also remained off the roads.
An eyewitness said that people from different walks of life visited the families of slain militants, all from Shopian, to offer condolences to the bereaved families. The four slain militants were identified as Inam-ul-Haq, a resident of Motjan Shopian, Mehraj-u-din, a resident of Drawnee village of Shopian, Abid Nazi, A resident of Padapora village of Shopia, and Basharat Nengroo, a resident of Chotigam village of Shopian district.
Apart from the four slain militants, a para-commando was also killed and two others sustained injuries during an encounter between the militants and a joint team of Police army, police and SoG, in Nadigam village of district Shopian, in south Kashmir.
Meanwhile, a complete shutdown was also observed in Achabal Anantnag against the killing of senior separatist leader and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat District President Anantnag Hafeezullah Mir. Mir was killed by unknown gunmen at his native Bhadro Achabal village.
AAC delegation visits slain Hurriyat activist’s residence
Srinagar: On the direction of Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq—a high-level delegation of amalgam and Awami Action Committee (AAC) led by senior leader Muhammad Shafi Khan on Wednesday visited Badoora, Achabal, Anantnag to express solidarity with the family members of slain Tehreek-e-Hurriyat district president Hafizullah Mir.
According to the statement issued here, the delegation also comprised Muhammad Yousuf Bhat, Muhammad Sidiq Hazar, Nazir Ahmed Sofi, Muzaffar Ahmed Tak and others visited the residence of slain Tahreek Hurriyat District President Hafizullah Mir. The delegation strongly condemned the killing of Hafizullah Mir at the hands of unidentified gunmen and also conveyed the condolence message of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq to the bereaved family. Mirwaiz also prayed for the highest standards in Janah for the slain. The members alleged that under a well-planned conspiracy, resistance leaders and activists are being selectively targeted to push the resistance camp into a submission. At the end, the members offered a special fateh prayer for slain Hafizullah.