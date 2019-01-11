Sheikh sabotaged Geelani, Lone’s autonomy resolution in 1977: Yaseen

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Jan 10:
Chairman PDF Hakeem Yaseen blamed National Conference leadership for sabotaging the cause of autonomy of Jammu and Kashmir time and again for gaining power. In a statement on Thursday Yaseen said, “In 1977 Shiekh Sahib got overwhelming mandate of the people but his government did not allow tabling of the autonomy resolution jointly moved by late Khawaja Abdul Gani Lone and Syed Ali Shah Geelani,” adding “this way the state lost a golden opportunity as Shiekh Sb was the tallest leader of international stature and his voice could have been heard appropriately at national and international levels."
Yaseen said that the people of the state have been repeatedly exploited on the promises of restoration of autonomy but their interests were always bartered by these political parties despite getting the decisive mandate of the people many times since 1947.
He said, “Once again these parties are trying to deceive the people in forthcoming elections by raking up autonomy restoration issue to regain their lost power.”
While cautioning the people against “machinations of these power hungry political parties” Yaseen said, “History is a witness how every time they bartered peoples mandate for securing their chair when they got an opportunity to forcefully and sincerely use absolute majority in the State Assembly for restoration of the state's internal autonomy since 1947.”
Hakeem Yaseen said that in 1975 late Shiekh Mohammad Abdullah abandoned 30 years long peaceful Plebiscite Movement under Indira-Abdullah accord and revived National Conference to get the chair with the external support of National Congress.
Moreover, he said that it was even enshrined in the Indira-Abdullah accord to review all the laws implemented in the state since 1953 and even an empowered committee was constituted for the purpose.
"Then in 1996 again a government with absolute majority came into existence but it did nothing to get its assembly resolution approved from the center and preferred its Chair then to press for approval of the autonomy resolution passed by the state assembly.”
Yaseen said that had the majority government exercised its will with sincerity, it could have been a great turnaround in restoration of eroded autonomy of the state as at that moment country was headed by Prime Minister Late Atal Bihari Vachpayee, who was a leader of great stature and wisdom and his good offices could have been utilised.