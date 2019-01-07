About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Sheikh Hasina to take oath as Bangladesh PM today

January 07, 2019


Srinagar

Awami League President Sheikh Hasina will take oath as Prime Minister of Bangladesh today for the third consecutive term.

A 47-member Council of Ministers including 31 new faces, will also be sworn in. President Mohammad Abdul Hamid will administer the oath of office to the Ministers at Bangabhaban in the afternoon. 

In the disputed election held recently, Awami League and its allies secured 288 seats out of 299-member Parliament. The elctions have invited criticism following allegations of government crackdown on political groups, state violence and rigging.

This will be the fourth government under the seventy-one-year-old leader, and third in a row, since January 2009. Earlier she was the Prime Minister from 1996 to 2001.

