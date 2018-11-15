Sheikh Hamza Mukhdoom (RA): A saint apart

Mubashir Iqbal Kitaba
Hazrat Sheikh Hamza Mukhdoom (RA) also known as Mehoob-Ul-Alam and Sultan-Ul-Arifeen (RA) was born at Tujar Sharief Sopore Kashmir. His father Hazrat Baba Usman Rania (RA) was a pious and noble scholar of high caliber.
Hazrat Sheikh Hamza Mukhdoom(RA) always used to sit in the company of holy men to gain knowledge and insight into the affairs of religion.
From his early childhood he was virtuous and dedicated for the cause of Islam. He got his primary education from his village Maktab where he studied Arabic and Holy Quran.
It is said that once instead of going to school he was playing with other kids of his age, when suddenly his father Baba Usman Rania (RA) happened to pass from there found little Hamza playing. Baba Usman (RA) grew angry on little Hamza and beat him severely that he fell ill. The same moment Little Hamza pledged that he would never play again.
The grandfather of Sultanul Arifeen (RA) Zaiti Rania (RA) took him along and gets him enrolled in the school of Baba Ismial Kabrori for further studies where he studied Islamic jurisprudence, traditions of Holy Prophet (SAW), philosophy, logic, ethics and mysticism.
After getting mastered in all these branches of knowledge and spiritual initiation he attained high position among the saints of Kashmir and was awarded by the names of Mehboobul Alam and Sultanul Arifeen respectively.
Hazrat Makhdoom (RA) visited different places of the valley to preach and propagate the message of Islam. During all his noble and pious life he insisted on to adhere the life and sunnah of Holy Prophet (SAW) and reject the myths and superstations prevalent in the society at that time.
Among the disciples of Sheikh Hamza Mukhdoom(RA) Baba Hardi Rishi and Roopa Rishi (RA) get thyself enrolled as his disciples which in turn influenced the Rishi moment throughout the Vale of Kashmir.
Hazrat Sheikh Hamza (RA) also pays visit to the grave of Sheikh Noor Din Rishi (RA) which influenced the suhawardi circles too.
In Tazkirtul Murshideen by Miram Bazaz a disciple of Sheikh Hamza (RA) wrote an interesting account that once Sultanul Arifeen (RA) pays a visit to Hardi Rishi (RA) where he asked Hardi Rishi to taste food with him but Hardi Rishi (RA) rejected his offer to taste meat.
Hardi Rishi (RA) citied the reason that Hazrat Khizar (AS), Hazrat Esa (AS), Hazrat Musa (AS) Hazrat Illyas (AS) and Hazrat Idris (AS) were spiritually present here.
Hazrat Mukhdoom (RA) replied that it was the command of Holy Prophet (SAW) that you should eat meat with me who was spiritually present here.
Hazrat Sheikh Hamza Mukhdoom (RA) looks old early in the days of his youthful years because of zikir ilahee (Allah’s Remembrance). He keep awoke all through the nights by offering prayers and Zikir, holding his breath. The witness to this fact and reality is his disciple Hazrat Baba Dawood Khaki (RA).
Hazrat Baba Dawood Khaki (RA) has authored the book “Wird-Ul-Muredeen” in which he has written about his spiritual guide Sheikh Hamza (RA). There is a famous incident about Baba Dawood Khaki (RA) when once Hazrat Sultanul Ariefeen (RA) was performing ablution on the banks of river Nalamaar at Kalashpora Srinagar.
When there came a procession of Boats decorated and playing the music of ores. It was none other than Baba Dawood Khaki the then chief justice of Kashmir.
Hazrat Makhdoom (RA) directed one of the men present there to ask him to meet me in person which Baba Dawood Khaki (RA) rejected.
Baba Dawood Khaki (RA) thinks to himself how can a chief justice of times obeyed the call of a person who is ordinarily dressed. In the meantime the entire fleet of boats came to stand still, despite the efforts by boatmen to carry forward their boats.
Baba Dawood Khaki (RA) was reminded by one of his men that you have denied the orders of a Godly person which results in this unusual episode.
Then Hazrat Baba Dawood Khaki (RA) went straight to meet Mehboobul Alam (RA) in a well-dressed manner wearing golden belts and costly clothes. Hazrat Sheikh Hamza Mukhdoom (RA) asked him few questions among those the first one was how much gold did our Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) wear and which fatwa and punishment you are going to give for the same which you doesn’t follow yourself? He did not utter a single word and took out his outfit and began to follow Sultan-Ul-Arifeen (RA). This incident was a turning point in his life which changed him totally.
In “Wirdul Muredeen”Hazrat Baba Dawood Khaki (RA) writes about his spiritual guide: Shukur Lillah Hale Mann Har Lehzanay Kotaar Shudaast,Sheikh Shekhia Sheikh Humza Ta Mara Rehber Shudast.
Hazrat Baba Dawood Khaki (RA) narrated an incident about Sheikh Hamza (RA) that once on a way they both reached a place where a music concert was going on and in the meantime prayer time drew nearer. Sheikh Hamza (RA) said that gusul should have been taken before offering Salah as music is haram in Islam.
Hazrat Sheikh-Ul-Alam (RA) died on 1984 Hijjri. As per his instructions he was laid to rest at Kohi-Maraan Srinagar. His funnel was attended by Sultan Ali Shah Chak, the then ruler of Kashmir including Sheikh Tahir Rafiqi and Hazrat Yaqub Sarfi (RA).
After around fifteen years of his departure from this worldly life Akbar, the Mughal king built a shrine over his grave which was reconstructed during the Afghan rule by Atta Muhammad Khan.
Every year thousands of people visited his shrine to pay their respect and receive the divine blessings.
Author is a research scholar
mubashirkitaba@gmail.com