Sheikh Abdullah’s ideology much relevant today: Sagar

Srinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Thursday asserted that party continues to follow the path laid down by Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah—which is inclusive and development oriented for all the areas in the state.
“A commemorative function to remember victims of Handwara massacre that was unleashed on 25th of January 1990 was held at party headquarters Nawa e Subah Srinagar in which functionaries and workers from district Srinagar participated,” reads the party statement.
On the occasion party general secretary, Ali Muhammad Sagar said, “Those who are saying Sher e Kashmir’s politics is irrelevant today are obliterating any scope for reconciliation, rapprochement and communal bonhomie towards solving the problems that our state is fraught with.”
While paying homage to the victims of Handwara massacre he said, “The formative ideology of National Conference has always rejected violence in all forms. We as a party believe that scope of talks and reconciliation cannot be belittled by war-mongering and aggression.”
Sagar said that Shiekh’s ideology was validated by the fact that no politician in our state was able to catch the eye of people of state as he did. “Our state presents a beautiful mosaic of different ethnicities, cultures and faith. The road map of sheikh sahib went to extraordinary lengths to eliminating development deficit and maintaining communal harmony in our state. His vision was not overwhelmed by the clutches of partisan politics,” he said.
Sagar pitched for a reconciliatory approach towards the disenchanted youth. “The youth of today is more educated than it was two decades ago. The way educated youth are joining militancy calls for immediate and prompt action from GOI towards initiating a positive and constructive reach out to them,” he said adding that the cadre of National Conference has a legacy of Sheikh to draw inspiration from.
Sagar impressed upon party functionaries and workers to show steadfastness towards lending a helping hand to needy and those facing any trouble.
Former minister and party’s senior leader Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan while addressing the gathering said, “Incidents like the one which we are commemorating today does not auger well for a working democracy. A functional democracy, if it has to thrive, has to bank on more humane and democratic measure to deal with disenchanted countrymen.”