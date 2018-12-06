Sheikh Abdullah’s contribution unparalleled in JK: CPI (M)

Srinagar:
CPI (M) State Secretary, Ghulam Nabi Malik on Wednesday paid tributes to National Conference founder Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah on his birth anniversary.
“Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah was a great political legendry who along with other stalwarts led historic freedom movement known as Quit Kashmir against the autocratic rule,” Tarigami said. “He strived for reshaping the political set up in the state, besides initiating measures for socio-economic transformation of poor and the downtrodden.”
Convening of Constituent Assembly and adopting constitution for J&K State are the achievements which have contributed in shaping our future.
“Abolition of feudal rule enabled our poor peasants to get freedom from the clutches of landlords and sahokaars,” he said, adding “Adoption of a visionary, progressive document known as Naya Kashmir remains beacon light for the whole society and his contribution in reshaping and strengthening democratic polity can never be forgotten.”
He said that despite differences and disagreements, fact remains that his contribution in different spheres of life were unparalleled.