Sheikh Abdullah meekly accepted becoming CM, not PM: Singh

April 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Coming down heavily on the National Conference (NC) over its demand of having a separate Prime Minister for Jammu & Kashmir, Union Minister and BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Udhampur-Kathua-Doda Parliamentary constituency, Dr Jitendra Singh, on Tuesday said that in 1975, Sheikh Abdullah, had “meekly accepted to become Chief Minister, and not a Prime Minister.”

Singh, as per a statement, said that Sheik was restored back to power by Indira Gandhi after having remained in wilderness for over two decades.

Addressing a series of public meetings in the Basohli Assembly segment, Singh said: “At that time, the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had snubbed Sheikh Abdullah by categorically stating that the hands of clock will not be turned back. Thereafter, Sheikh Abdullah, in his haste and enthusiasm to keep the Govt of India in good humour, set up a committee, called Devi Das Thakur Committee, and passed a resolution in the State Cabinet stating that all the provisions of the Constitution of India extended to Jammu & Kashmir were in the interest of the State.”

“National Conference's latest stance does not come as a surprise because this Party has a long history of taking a U-turn when out of power, it is for the Congress Party to explain whether it endorses the current stand taken by its alliance partner.”

He said that beginning from Shyama Prasad Mukherjee,and later Bharatiya Janata Party have made three generations of sacrifices for "Ek Vidhan, Ek Pradhan, Ek Nishan".” Therefore, we will never allow the NC's secessionist designs to succeed and will in near future, after obtaining absolute majority in both the Houses of the Parliament, carry forward Late Shyama Prasad Mukherjee's agenda in toto.”

Taking a dig at the Congress and National Conference campaigners in the constituency, Singh said the social media was flooded with “evidence-based #SelfieWithDevelopment campaign, which has gone viral highlighting the enormous landmark projects of last five years.”

“But the Congress and National Conference leaders are so rattled that they continue to be in denial mode saying that there is no development happened, whereas everyone except them and the people in general are unanimously lauding the revolutionary development and the national projects brought to this constituency in the last five years.”

Singh said that the Congress campaigners “tell a lie every day”.

“We would also refute this by telling the truth every day.”