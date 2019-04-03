About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Sheikh Abdullah meekly accepted becoming CM, not PM: Singh

Coming down heavily on the National Conference (NC) over its demand of having a separate Prime Minister for Jammu & Kashmir, Union Minister and BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Udhampur-Kathua-Doda Parliamentary constituency, Dr Jitendra Singh, on Tuesday said that in 1975, Sheikh Abdullah, had “meekly accepted to become Chief Minister, and not a Prime Minister.”
Singh, as per a statement, said that Sheik was restored back to power by Indira Gandhi after having remained in wilderness for over two decades.
Addressing a series of public meetings in the Basohli Assembly segment, Singh said: “At that time, the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had snubbed Sheikh Abdullah by categorically stating that the hands of clock will not be turned back. Thereafter, Sheikh Abdullah, in his haste and enthusiasm to keep the Govt of India in good humour, set up a committee, called Devi Das Thakur Committee, and passed a resolution in the State Cabinet stating that all the provisions of the Constitution of India extended to Jammu & Kashmir were in the interest of the State.”
“National Conference's latest stance does not come as a surprise because this Party has a long history of taking a U-turn when out of power, it is for the Congress Party to explain whether it endorses the current stand taken by its alliance partner.”
He said that beginning from Shyama Prasad Mukherjee,and later Bharatiya Janata Party have made three generations of sacrifices for "Ek Vidhan, Ek Pradhan, Ek Nishan".” Therefore, we will never allow the NC's secessionist designs to succeed and will in near future, after obtaining absolute majority in both the Houses of the Parliament, carry forward Late Shyama Prasad Mukherjee's agenda in toto.”
Taking a dig at the Congress and National Conference campaigners in the constituency, Singh said the social media was flooded with “evidence-based #SelfieWithDevelopment campaign, which has gone viral highlighting the enormous landmark projects of last five years.”
“But the Congress and National Conference leaders are so rattled that they continue to be in denial mode saying that there is no development happened, whereas everyone except them and the people in general are unanimously lauding the revolutionary development and the national projects brought to this constituency in the last five years.”
Singh said that the Congress campaigners “tell a lie every day”.
“We would also refute this by telling the truth every day.”

Latest News

UN chief warns against rising anti-Muslim hatred

UN chief warns against rising anti-Muslim hatred

Apr 02 | Press Trust of India
PHE daily-wagers lockdown offices, demand release of pending wages

PHE daily-wagers lockdown offices, demand release of pending wages

Apr 02 | Agencies
Withdrawal of security cover will hamper Congress leaders

Withdrawal of security cover will hamper Congress leaders' poll campai ...

Apr 02 | Press Trust of India
Election department has got nearly 100 complaints of MCC violation: Of ...

Election department has got nearly 100 complaints of MCC violation: Of ...

Apr 02 | Press Trust of India
Karnah road through for traffic, Bandipora-Gurez to reopen on Wed

Karnah road through for traffic, Bandipora-Gurez to reopen on Wed

Apr 02 | Agencies
Prof Sangmi is new Dean College Development Council of KU

Prof Sangmi is new Dean College Development Council of KU

Apr 02 | Rising Kashmir News
Cross LoC Trade suspended in Poonch

Cross LoC Trade suspended in Poonch

Apr 02 | Agencies
Kathua Police tells group admins to register their WhatsApp groups at ...

Kathua Police tells group admins to register their WhatsApp groups at ...

Apr 02 | Rising Kashmir News
More than 113 milion people suffer

More than 113 milion people suffer 'acute hunger': UN

Apr 02 | Press Trust of India
Omar hits back at Gambhir’s ‘Omar Abdullah wants a separate PM’ remark ...

Omar hits back at Gambhir’s ‘Omar Abdullah wants a separate PM’ remark ...

Apr 02 | Rising Kashmir News
Congress election manifesto says

Congress election manifesto says 'no change in Article 370'

Apr 02 | Rising Kashmir News
India-Pak troops exchange heavy fire along LoC in Rajouri

India-Pak troops exchange heavy fire along LoC in Rajouri

Apr 02 | Rising Kashmir News
Pakistan says Indian fire killed its 3 troops

Pakistan says Indian fire killed its 3 troops

Apr 02 | Press Trust of India
Fire damages store at DH Ramban

Fire damages store at DH Ramban

Apr 02 | Tawheed Ahmed
WhatsApp unveils

WhatsApp unveils 'tipline' to tackle fake news

Apr 02 | Press Trust of India
Bihar woman found dead in Poonch, husband missing

Bihar woman found dead in Poonch, husband missing

Apr 02 | Agencies
Indian satellite destruction created 400 pieces of debris, endangering ...

Indian satellite destruction created 400 pieces of debris, endangering ...

Apr 02 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Special group to suggest security upgrade of Jammu-Srinagar highway: D ...

Special group to suggest security upgrade of Jammu-Srinagar highway: D ...

Apr 02 | Press Trust of India
Protests at Lethpora after forces allegedly manhandle girl student

Protests at Lethpora after forces allegedly manhandle girl student

Apr 02 | Javid Sofi
Schools near LoC in Poonch to remain closed today

Schools near LoC in Poonch to remain closed today

Apr 02 | RK Online Desk
AFSPA

AFSPA's 'disturbed area' tag extended for 3 AP districts

Apr 02 | Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Sheikh Abdullah meekly accepted becoming CM, not PM: Singh

              

Coming down heavily on the National Conference (NC) over its demand of having a separate Prime Minister for Jammu & Kashmir, Union Minister and BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Udhampur-Kathua-Doda Parliamentary constituency, Dr Jitendra Singh, on Tuesday said that in 1975, Sheikh Abdullah, had “meekly accepted to become Chief Minister, and not a Prime Minister.”
Singh, as per a statement, said that Sheik was restored back to power by Indira Gandhi after having remained in wilderness for over two decades.
Addressing a series of public meetings in the Basohli Assembly segment, Singh said: “At that time, the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had snubbed Sheikh Abdullah by categorically stating that the hands of clock will not be turned back. Thereafter, Sheikh Abdullah, in his haste and enthusiasm to keep the Govt of India in good humour, set up a committee, called Devi Das Thakur Committee, and passed a resolution in the State Cabinet stating that all the provisions of the Constitution of India extended to Jammu & Kashmir were in the interest of the State.”
“National Conference's latest stance does not come as a surprise because this Party has a long history of taking a U-turn when out of power, it is for the Congress Party to explain whether it endorses the current stand taken by its alliance partner.”
He said that beginning from Shyama Prasad Mukherjee,and later Bharatiya Janata Party have made three generations of sacrifices for "Ek Vidhan, Ek Pradhan, Ek Nishan".” Therefore, we will never allow the NC's secessionist designs to succeed and will in near future, after obtaining absolute majority in both the Houses of the Parliament, carry forward Late Shyama Prasad Mukherjee's agenda in toto.”
Taking a dig at the Congress and National Conference campaigners in the constituency, Singh said the social media was flooded with “evidence-based #SelfieWithDevelopment campaign, which has gone viral highlighting the enormous landmark projects of last five years.”
“But the Congress and National Conference leaders are so rattled that they continue to be in denial mode saying that there is no development happened, whereas everyone except them and the people in general are unanimously lauding the revolutionary development and the national projects brought to this constituency in the last five years.”
Singh said that the Congress campaigners “tell a lie every day”.
“We would also refute this by telling the truth every day.”

News From Rising Kashmir

;