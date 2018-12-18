Sheikh Abdul QadirJilani: The saint of saints

Mubashir Iqbal Kitaba
Hazrat Sheikh Abdul QadirJilani (RA) was in Gilan, in 1077 CE. He was the descendent of Holy Prophet (SAW) from both of his parent’s sides. His father Syed Abdullah Azzahid, was son of Syed Yahya, son of Syed Muhammad, son of Syed Dawud, son of Syed Musa, son of Syed Abdullah, so of Syed Musa Aj Jun, son of Syed Al Hasan Al Muthanna, son of Imam Al Hassan, son of Imam Ali Bin Talib, cousin of Holy Prophet (SAW), and Syedya Fatima (RA) the daughter of Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW).
The mother of Hazrat Abdul QadirJilani (RA) Um-Al-Khayer Fatima was the daughter of Syed Abdullah As SawmaiAz-Zahid, son of Syed Jamal-u-Din Muhammad, son of Syed Muhammad, son of Syed Abi Al-Ata Abdullah, son of Syed Kamal-U-Din Isa, son of Imam AbiAla-U-Din Muhammad AjJawad, son of Imam Ali Ar-Ridha, son of Imam Musa Al-Kadhim, son of Imam Jafar As Sadiq, son of Imam Muhammad Al-Baqir, son of Imam Ali Zain-ul-Abidin, son of Imam Hussain, son of Ali IbnTalib and Syeda Fatima Az Zahra (RA).
When Hazrat Abdul Qadirjilani (RA) was one year old his left for heavenly abode. There after his mother and maternal grandfather took care of him.
But after few years his maternal grandfather also died and the sole responsibility of taking care of him came upon his mother. She showered all her love, care, affection and spiritual blessings on his son.
At the age of five his mother sent him to a local school in Jilan, where he completed his basic education. Almighty Allah has endowed Hazrat Abdul Qadir (RA) with extraordinary brilliance, insight, refined disposition and excellent memory. Hazrat Abdul QadirJilani (RA) memorized the whole of the Holy Quran at a very young age.
The thirst of gaining more knowledge was raging in his tender heart for which he requested his mother to allow him to go to Baghdad for higher studies.
In those days, Baghdad was the famous center of learning for higher studies. His mother allowed him to go but advised her son to follow some instructions in letter and spirit. One of the instructions she gave to little Abdul Qadir (RA) was that always speak truth whatever the circumstances may be.
When Hazrat Abdul QadirJilani (RA) was ready to leave for Baghdad with a caravan who was bound to go for Baghdad. His mother gave him 40 dinars. She sewed those 40 dinars in the shirt of his little son Sheikh Abdul QadirJilani (RA).
She embraced him kissed his forehead and said, “I entrust you in the protection of the great protector who will surely protect you. I separate myself from that which is dearest to me for Allah’s sake”.
Historians write that when the caravan reached near Hamdan a band of sixty robbers attacked the caravan, looting all their belongings, money and whatever they had been carrying with them.
One robber came near little Abdul Qadir (RA) and asked him if he had anything with him.
Forty dinars sewed inside my pocket replied Hazrat Sheikh Abdul QadirJilani (RA). The robber first thought it a joke. A few more came and enquired but got the same reply. These robbers reported the same to their chief, who summoned the boy, but Hazrat Abdul QadirJilani (RA) gave the same reply and indicated towards the part of his shirt where forty dinars had been sewn.
The chief of robbers cut his garment where the dinars had been kept. All the robbers, their chief and the people present there were amazed by the truthfulness of this young boy.
The chief enquired that what made you to speak the truth. My mother had advised me to speak truth whatever the circumstances are, replied Hazrat Abdul QadirJilani (RA).
Tears came from the eyes of the chief and with the reply of this little boy. It put deep impact both on his mind and heart. The chief said that you even being a child have not disobeyed your mother, but I have been continuously breaking the commands of Almighty Allah the creator of this universe.
The chief instantly vowed to leave up the banditry, returned all what he has looted from the travellers. He along with all his fellow robbers asked forgiveness from Almighty Allah and they all became true believers and accepted Islam in the hands of Sheikh Abdul QadirJilani (RA).
After completing his education Hazrat Abdul QadirJilani (RA) starts preaching and propagating Islam. The life of Hazrat Abdul QadirJilani (RA) is the model of simplicity and truthfulness.
This sultan of Saints breathed his last on 11th of Rabi-Ul-Sani, 561 AH at the age of 91 years. His death cast a gloom over the world of Islam but his pious life and teachings continue to illuminate the hearts of Muslims all over the world.
