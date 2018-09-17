Shehla Rashid congratulates newly elected student leaders from Kashmir

Rising Kashmir News
Former JNUSU Vice-President Shehla Rashid Shora congratulated student leaders from Kashmir who have been elected to key positions in student unions of Delhi colleges and universities.
Shehla Rashid, on Sunday, tweeted to congratulate student leaders Aeshal Nisar and Aejaz Ahmad Rather. Aeshal Nisar has been elected as President of Students' Union at College of Vocational Studies, battling various efforts from ABVP to derail his campaign. Aejaz Ahmad Rather is the first Kashmiri to hold the post of General Secretary of JNU Students' Union.
Shehla Rashid, in a statement to the Press, hailed this as a victory of inclusion.
"On the one hand, divisive forces such as the ABVP and their allied media houses are attempting to whip up hatred against Kashmiris, and inflicting atrocities upon Kashmiri people. On the other hand, the student community has clearly spoken in favor of inclusion of Kashmiri voices. I hope that more Kashmiri students join activism and make themselves heard. However, it is ironic that we can do activism in Delhi, the space for activism in Kashmir is completely choked," she said.
Shehla Rashid appealed to all student leaders from Kashmir to come together and demand restoration of student unions in Kashmir.
“Youth leadership in Kashmir is not allowed to come up because constructive student politics is practically banned. I would like to see a Shehla Rashid, an Aeshal Nisar and an Aejaz Rather to emerge from every college of Kashmir," she said.