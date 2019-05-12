Shehla led delegation visits minor rape survivor's family

May 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM) delegation led by Shehla Rashid Shora on Saturday visited family of the three-year-old-child—who was allegedly raped by a 20-year-old man in Trigam, Sumbal.

The delegation expressed shock and dismay over the incident and called for a speedy probe in the matter. Expressing solidarity with the family, JKPM leader Shehla Rashid said that, “JKPM strongly condemns the incident, and we call for the strictest possible punishment to the perpetrator. Incidents like these are becoming a regular occurrence in our valley now, something that calls for urgent measures, including widespread social awareness. We assure full support to the family and stand with them in their fight for justice. We also admire the strong stance taken by the people of Trigam, Sumbal against the rape incident.”

Shora met the family and pledged all possible support. She said that, “We are moved by the condition of the family. We have done what was possible for us, and we also urge all sections of the society to come forward and help the family."

Expressing concern about the violation of privacy of the child, Shora added that, “JKPM urges all responsible members of the society to desist from revealing the name of the rape survivor. It is both against the law of the land, as well as against basic tenets of decency.” Shora was accompanied by JKPM Sonawari in-charge, Tariq Ahmed Rather, JKPM State Executive Member Iqbal Ahmed Rather, JKPM activist Javaid Ahmad Kuchay, and several other JKPM members.