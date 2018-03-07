Sheep farming good avenue for economic sustenance, self-employment: DC Budgam

Budgam:
Deputy Commissioner Budgam, Mohammad Harun Malik today said that sheep farming was a viable option for the economic sustenance and a source of employment for people in Budgam.
He made these remarks while speaking as a chief guest during an awareness camp for sheep breeders held at Town Hall in Budgam.
The daylong awareness camp was organized by the district Sheep Husbandry department Budgam, under the centrally-sponsored scheme- Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA), where experts from the departments presented live demonstrations of the use of latest technologies for progressive sheep rearing.
DC said raising livestock was need of the hour to meet the demands of rising population.
“Sheep rearing sector has huge potential to bring self-employment revolution and economic sustenance for unemployed youth. The farmers and breeders present here should encourage others also towards sheep rearing for the overall progress and prosperity,” he said.
Chief Sheep Husbandry Officer Budgam, Dr Mohammad Rafi Wani while speaking on the occasion deliberated on various state and centrally sponsored schemes and said that department under its outreach programmes is committed to provide assistance to the farmers in far-flung areas at their doorsteps.
He said that the department was providing awareness about different schemes and technologies, marketing facilities and health services to ensure timely dosing and vaccination of livestock to avoid diseases and other problems constantly.
Dr Wani stressed on the sheep rearing through income generating schemes of the department and said Budgam district being rich in grazing land has huge potential for the sheep rearing.
Among others Assistant Director Fisheries Budgam, Muneer Ahmad and scores of farmers also attended the awareness camp.
0 Comment(s)