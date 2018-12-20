SHD holds training program under ATMA

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, December 19:
A one-day training program was organised today by the department of Sheep Husbandry at Village Chann Arrorian in Barnoti block.
According to an official, nearly, 200 sheep and goat breeders hailing from DingaAmb, Hiranagar, Marheen, Barnoti, KerriyanGandyal, and Nagari blocks participated in this training programme. Besides, migratory breeders of Hiranagar, Bhaderwah and Jammu were also attended the event and shared their experience.
District Sheep Husbandry Officer, Dr Surinder Gupta, appealed the farming community to take maximum benefit of the state and centrally sponsored schemes of the department to get employment.
He discussed in detail various schemes being launched by the department and the ways how farmers can avail these benefits.
He laid special emphasis on the PPR eradication programme being implemented in the state and also asked the farmers to get their each and every sheep and goat vaccinated free of cost.
APO ISD migratory project Hiranagar/Bhaderwah, Dr Farhat Bashir discussed about the problems of the migratory breeders and its remedies. He asked the farmers for following the sheep calendar of the department for increasing their income through livestock industry, the official added.
VAS DGF Rajbagh, Dr Rahul Digra enriched the breeders with latest know how of rearing and management of goats in plain and hilly belts.
VAS Kathua, Dr Kumar Rohit made the farmers aware about the different diseases prevalent in sheep and goats, their symptoms, treatment and control with special emphasis on deworming and vaccination schedule.
A group of sheep and goat rearers of the district comprising Ghulam Nabi, Hazi Latif apprised the officers of different problems being faced by them.
The officers gave a patient hearing and assured them that their problems will be sorted out in consultation with the concerned authorities, the official said.