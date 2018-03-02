Shazia qualifies Agriculture Research Service exam

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Shazia Gulzar, a Ph.D scholar of SKUAST-K in the discipline of Genetics and Plant Breeding, has brought laurels to the university by qualified the Agriculture Research Service (ARS) examination.
She is working under the guidance of Dr. Zahoor Ahmed Dar, Associate Professor (GPB), DARS Budgam for her Ph.D. She has brought laurels to the University with her success
Agricultural Scientist Recruitment Board (ASRB) , New Delhi conducts the ARS examination every year for filling up of vacancies in Scientist cadre in Agriculture and Allied Disciplines across India through a National Level Three Tier Examination popularly called as ‘IAS’ of Agriculture.
The three tier examination consists of Preliminary, Mains and Interview stage. During 2016-17, 16000 students from across the country appeared in the examination for about 180 seats.
Shazia while celebrating her success attributed it to her parents and teachers especially to Dr. Zahoor Ahmed Dar, Associate Professor (GPB), DARS Budgam
Prof. Nazeer Ahmed, Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K congratulated Shazia on this success and advised student community to emulate her in competing at national level to bring more laurels to the University.
