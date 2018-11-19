Shazia Hamid gets Naseem Akhter memorial award

Srinagar, Nov 18:
Prominent singer, Shazia Hamid, was conferred Naseem Akhter memorial award by Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL) and Kashmir Music Club (KMC) at a function here.
Shazia, a Kashmiri singer hailing from Zaina Kadal in Downtown area in Srinagar was conferred the prominent award by a jury of Kashmir Music Club. Shazia has sung hundreds of songs and has performed at many platforms.
Shazia has received more than half dozen awards from government and other private agencies. “It is a proud movement for me that i was chosen for this year’s promising singer award,” said, Shazia, who is pursuing PhD in Music from Rajasthan University.
The award carried cash award of Rs. 11,000 and was named after prominent Kashmiri singer, Naseem Akhter—who’s contribution to Kashmiri light and folk music is enormous. The award is given to the personalities with enormous contribution having done path-breaking works in the folk and regional culture. Noted singer and composer, Waheed Jeelani, said that it was inspiring that the Kashmir’s young generations were taking the baton of folk music responsibly and in recent years some remarkable music has been produced from many artists. Jeelani, who is also the chairman of the Kashmir Music club (KMC) said, that it was high time for the young artists—who are taking out to social networking sites like facebook, twitter and Instagram etc to keep producing music. However he said that the diction and the originality shouldn’t be compromised.
He said KMC in association with JKAACL were happy to honor such promising artists. “My best wishes for Shazia and all the other artists who have received the award,” he said. “KMC will continue its hunt and keep acknowledging their art works.
The awards were given to Shazia among others during the eighth edition of Kashmir’s biggest annual music festival Shashrang at Tagore Hall. Scores of dozens of artists, journalists and people from all walks of life attended the function.