‘Sharp human intelligence helping track militant hideouts’

Javid AhmadSrinagar, Jan 30:
The heightened intelligence is helping the government forces nab militants staying in underground hideouts and launch anti-militancy operations against them in Kashmir valley, sources said.
They said that several anti-militancy operations were conducted after the government forces received specific intelligence inputs about the underground hideouts of militants in orchards and hillocks in the Valley.
Since November last year, several major gunfights took place between militants and the government forces outside habitation areas like orchards and hills especially in south Kashmir.
On November 23, three commanders of Lashkar-e-Toiba and Hizbul Mujahideen were among six militants killed in a pre-dawn gunfight after they were cornered in a hideout dug up inside a tin shed in the dense orchards of Shahlgund-Satkipora village in south Kashmir’s Bijbehara area.
In January this year, one gunfight took place in central Kashmir’s Budgam district and one in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district where militants were hiding in underground hideouts.
In Budgam, three local Al Badr militants had constructed a hideout in the dense forest area of Hapatnar.
They were killed in a day-long gunfight with the government forces.
On January 23, three local militants who had taken shelter inside an underground hideout were killed in a gunfight at Binner village of Baramulla.
After their killing, Police declared Baramulla police district militancy-free.
So far, this month, at least 17 militants have been killed in various anti-militancy operations including those militants who had stayed in groups in underground hideouts.
The slain militants belonged to Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Toiba, Jaish-e-Muhammad and Al Badr outfits.
Among the slain militants was the top Kashmiri commander of Al-Badr, Zeenat-ul-Islam, who was killed along his associate Shakeel Dar in a gunfight at Kathpora, Kulgam on January 13.
After the killing of over 250 militants in ‘Operation All Out’ last year, a source in the Army said militants felt unsafe to hide themselves in areas with habitations due to increased intelligence.
In the past, militants would prefer to come down from forest areas and take shelter in residential areas as survival becomes difficult in forest areas due to cold and accumulation of snow.
The Army source said the “human intelligence” network was letting the government forces track militants even in hideouts in the Valley.
“Despite sheltering themselves (militants) in underground hideouts, the human intelligence provides the credible information to the government forces and militants are killed,” the source said.
Inspector General of Central Reserve Police Force (Operations) Kashmir, Zulfikar Hassan said the militants had been using hideouts in the past also but they were able to locate them with “better intelligence”.
“Militants have been using hideouts. Even last year, there were some militants who were found in hideouts,” he said.
The IG CRPF did not reveal the reason behind militants preferring to stay in underground hideouts in the Valley.
However, he said “better intelligence” was helping the government forces track the militants.
“Better intelligence is leading us to militants wherever they are, whether they are staying in villages or hideouts,” Hassan said.