Sharma,Khalsa, Ramachandran meet Governor

Srinagar:
Dineshwar Sharma, Union Special Representative for Dialogue in J&K, called on Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here today and apprised him about his ongoing discussions across the cross section of society.
Governor and Sharma discussed a range of issues relating to the internal security situation, developmental scenario and initiatives required for protecting and promoting the educational and career interests of youth.
Meanwhile Charanjeet Singh Khalsa, Member, J&K Legislative Council, called on Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here today.
MLC Khalsa apprised Governor about several matters relating to promotion of public welfare, ensuring all round development of the State and hardships being faced by the Sikh community in J&K, particularly by the migrated Sikh families from Pak administered Kashmir and those affected due to militancy in the Valley.
Governor advised the MLC to vigorously continue his endeavors for ensuring public welfare and strengthening communal harmony between all communities. Later M. Ramachandran, Former Union Secretary met Governor Satya Pal Malik, at Raj Bhavan here today.
Governor and Ramachandran discussed a range of issues relating to growth and development of the country and challenges of Urban Development in developing countries like India. They also discussed need for well-planned approach to meet challenges of urban growth in fast growing capital cities of Jammu and Srinagar and the Holy town of Katra which has high footfall of pilgrims from all over the country.