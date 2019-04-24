Sharma urges PHE empoyees to ensure regular supply of water in Jammu West

April 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Former State President BJP and Ex Minister Sat Sharma on Tuesday urged the officials of PHE department to ensure regular water supply to Jammu West areas.

As per a statement, he said this as he visited Durga Nagar area and took stock of the problems being faced by the inhabitants of the area.

Sharma was also accompanied by Corporator Ward 40 Neelam Nargotra, District President Ayodhya Gupta, officials of PHE, local residnets and political activists of the area, the statement read.

Speaking on the occassion, Sharma said that that there were some households which were facing acute shortage of water supply in the area.

“Complaint has been passed to the concerned Executive Engineer, AEE and their team to immediately look into the matter and the department has assured that the problem will be solved on priority and wherever necessary , pipes will be replaced or leakages will be repaired so that people are provided with faciltiy of fresh drinking water,” he said.

He also stated that in extreme summer season there will be demand of water and electricity. “ No one from the area should face problem of water and electricity sacrity.Also, the remaining roads will also be macdamized by PWD in coming days so that an excellent infra is provided to the inhabitants of Jammu West.”

Neelam Nargotra and Ayodhya Gupta, as per the statement, claimed that “hundreds of crores were spent for various developmental works in Jammu West and a major chunk from that were spent in Ward 40 and it is the result of that today roads are macdamized in the ward, there is no problem of power cuts and low voltage and water supply is also regular in the ward which proves that BJP has provided every basic amenity to the inhabitants at their door steps”.

AEE Rajesh Sethi, JE PHE, State Vice President BJYM Annu Ghai Behnal, Ward President Yash Pal, Sahil Koul, Mansa Ram, Joginder, Asha, Dev Raj, Vinod Gupta and several others were also present during BJP leaders tour in the ward, the statement read.

