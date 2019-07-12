Sharma urges officials to make JK energy rich

July 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Asks to explore non-conventional energy resources’

Advisor to governor, KK Sharma today called for exploring non-conventional energy resources for making the state self-sufficient in the generation of electricity.

The Advisor was speaking during a meeting regarding the development of solar and hydro-power projects in the State up to 2 MW capacity by Science and Technology department and its agencies.

Commissioner Secretary, PDD, Hirdesh Kumar, Commissioner Secretary Science and Technology Rigzian Sampheal, CEO JAKEDA, DCP PDD, ED JKSPDC, CE PDD representatives of Kargil Renewable Development Agency (KREDA) and Ladakh Renewable Energy Development Agency (LREDA) were also present in the meeting.

The Advisor also reviewed the status of work on various small hydro-power projects and called for expediting the work on them so that that the power gaps can be drastically reduced. He said that completion of the projects would contribute a great deal in the generation of the electricity.

The Advisor while highlighting the scope of other forms of energy for generating electric power called for undertaking a massive exercise for ensuring proper tapping of the solar energy which would be cost-effective, besides addressing the environmental concerns of the State.

He said that the officers should come up with the comprehensive road map for harnessing solar energy and also to make people aware of the benefits of the same by providing the necessary subsidies and other related things.

The Advisor stressed on the need for undertaking perspective planning so that the other non-renewable resources can also be tapped for making the State energy-rich and reducing the cost of production thereby reducing the cost of electricity.

While referring to the scope of Ladakh vis-à-vis harnessing the solar power the Advisor called for broadening the ambit of the same so that the energy-related issues of the division can be resolved. He said that the concerned should explore the possibilities of generating the importance of solar power among the masses as the region has tremendous potential for this form of energy. The meeting was informed that JAKEDA has identified 13 small hydropower projects potential sites which have an aggregate capacity of 112.5 MW for development in engineering, procurement and Construction (EPC) mode, under Prime Minister’s Development Package (PMDP-2015). The meeting also discussed the establishment of a solar park at Samba district, the working of LREDA, KREDA and other related things.