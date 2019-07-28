Sharma to meet public at Jammu on July 29

July 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor to Governor, Kewal Kumar Sharma shall be holding a public grievance camp at Convention Centre, Canal Road Jammu, Monday.

The official spokesperson said the public delegations, deputations, organizations, and individuals who have already registered themselves in the office of the Advisor are requested to visit the venue on said day from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm for redressal of their grievances. They are further requested to contact on Mobile no 9596739876 for further information and clarifications, if any.