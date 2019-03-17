About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
March 17, 2019 |

Sharma, Skandan for augmentation of public transport

Advisors to Governor, K K Sharma and K Skandan on Saturday convened a meeting with the officers of Transport Department and Jammu and Kashmir State Road Transport Corporation (JKSRTC) to review the steps being undertaken for augmentation of public transport services in the State held here.
The meeting was attended by the Special Secretary, Transport Department, Amit Sharma, Director Garages, Zakir Hussain, Director Finance, Transport Department, General Manager JKSRTC and other concerned officers of Transport department and JKSRTC.
The meeting reviewed the steps being undertaken for strengthening the public transport in the State and also the status of procurement of the new state of art buses being purchased for strengthening the existing fleet of buses of the JKSRTC.
It was also given out that Rs 10 crore have already been sanctioned for purchase of buses for Chenab Valley and similarly an amount of Rs 1 crore stands sanctioned for Gurez Valley, which would augment the public transport in these areas besides also providing quality transport services.
The meeting also discussed the measures to be taken for strengthening the city bus services in the capital cities of Srinagar and Jammu besides other major towns of the State and suggested for undertaking a holistic research of the transport services of other states so as to make it more efficient and commuter friendly. The concept of point to point services was also discussed in detail.
It is pertinent to mention that Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Department has allocated 40 units of Electric Buses to JKSRTC under FAME India Scheme. It was informed in the meeting that first installment of Centre Share of Rs4.49 crore have been released in favour of JKSRTC.
The meeting also discussed in detail the steps being taken for ensuring the purchase of electric buses for JKSRTC, for which the funds have already been transferred to the state.

Latest News

Gunshots heard during combing operation in Kujjar Kulgam

Gunshots heard during combing operation in Kujjar Kulgam

Mar 16 | Javid Sofi
Army man injured in landmine explosion in Mendhar

Army man injured in landmine explosion in Mendhar

Mar 16 | Agencies
PDP, NC condemn killing of woman SPO by militants in south Kashmir

PDP, NC condemn killing of woman SPO by militants in south Kashmir

Mar 16 | Press Trust of India
CPI(M) expresses grief over Ramban accident

CPI(M) expresses grief over Ramban accident

Mar 16 | Rising Kashmir News
India pursuing with N Zealand whereabouts of 7 Indians after terror at ...

India pursuing with N Zealand whereabouts of 7 Indians after terror at ...

Mar 16 | Press Trust of India
Northern Army Commander visits forward posts in Ladakh

Northern Army Commander visits forward posts in Ladakh

Mar 16 | Press Trust of India
Shah Faesal to launch political party tomorrow

Shah Faesal to launch political party tomorrow

Mar 16 | Press Trust of India
Three arrested in firing incident in Jammu

Three arrested in firing incident in Jammu

Mar 16 | Agencies
Christchurch Muslims struggle with shock, fear

Christchurch Muslims struggle with shock, fear

Mar 16 | PTI/AFP
Two Pulwama youth booked under PSA for

Two Pulwama youth booked under PSA for 'anti-national' activities

Mar 16 | Agencies
Woman SPO shot dead in Shopian village

Woman SPO shot dead in Shopian village

Mar 16 | Agencies
Farooq, Omar express condolences over road accident in Ramban

Farooq, Omar express condolences over road accident in Ramban

Mar 16 | Rising Kashmir News
Mirwaiz grieved over loss of lives in Ramban accident

Mirwaiz grieved over loss of lives in Ramban accident

Mar 16 | Rising Kashmir News
Governor condemns New Zealand mosque attack

Governor condemns New Zealand mosque attack

Mar 16 | Rising Kashmir News
Death toll reaches 11 in Ramban accident, three injured airlifted to G ...

Death toll reaches 11 in Ramban accident, three injured airlifted to G ...

Mar 16 | Taweed Ahmed
Five dead, several injured in Ramban accident

Five dead, several injured in Ramban accident

Mar 16 | Rising Kashmir News
PM urges supporters to take

PM urges supporters to take 'main bhi chowkidar' pledge to fight corru ...

Mar 16 | Press Trust of India
Vehicle crushes to death Municipal Committee daily wager in Poonch

Vehicle crushes to death Municipal Committee daily wager in Poonch

Mar 16 | Agencies
New Zealand PM vows gun law reform after mosque massacre

New Zealand PM vows gun law reform after mosque massacre

Mar 16 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Two drug peddlers held in Bandipora

Two drug peddlers held in Bandipora

Mar 16 | Rising Kashmir News
White nationalism not a widespread threat: Trump

White nationalism not a widespread threat: Trump

Mar 16 | AFP/Press Trust of India
DC Shopian suspends Tehsildar Keegam, other officials

DC Shopian suspends Tehsildar Keegam, other officials

Mar 16 | Javid Sofi
Stand united against anti-Muslim hatred, urges UN chief after NZ terro ...

Stand united against anti-Muslim hatred, urges UN chief after NZ terro ...

Mar 16 | Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
March 17, 2019 |

Sharma, Skandan for augmentation of public transport

              

Advisors to Governor, K K Sharma and K Skandan on Saturday convened a meeting with the officers of Transport Department and Jammu and Kashmir State Road Transport Corporation (JKSRTC) to review the steps being undertaken for augmentation of public transport services in the State held here.
The meeting was attended by the Special Secretary, Transport Department, Amit Sharma, Director Garages, Zakir Hussain, Director Finance, Transport Department, General Manager JKSRTC and other concerned officers of Transport department and JKSRTC.
The meeting reviewed the steps being undertaken for strengthening the public transport in the State and also the status of procurement of the new state of art buses being purchased for strengthening the existing fleet of buses of the JKSRTC.
It was also given out that Rs 10 crore have already been sanctioned for purchase of buses for Chenab Valley and similarly an amount of Rs 1 crore stands sanctioned for Gurez Valley, which would augment the public transport in these areas besides also providing quality transport services.
The meeting also discussed the measures to be taken for strengthening the city bus services in the capital cities of Srinagar and Jammu besides other major towns of the State and suggested for undertaking a holistic research of the transport services of other states so as to make it more efficient and commuter friendly. The concept of point to point services was also discussed in detail.
It is pertinent to mention that Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Department has allocated 40 units of Electric Buses to JKSRTC under FAME India Scheme. It was informed in the meeting that first installment of Centre Share of Rs4.49 crore have been released in favour of JKSRTC.
The meeting also discussed in detail the steps being taken for ensuring the purchase of electric buses for JKSRTC, for which the funds have already been transferred to the state.

News From Rising Kashmir

;