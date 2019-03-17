Sharma, Skandan for augmentation of public transport

March 17, 2019 |

Advisors to Governor, K K Sharma and K Skandan on Saturday convened a meeting with the officers of Transport Department and Jammu and Kashmir State Road Transport Corporation (JKSRTC) to review the steps being undertaken for augmentation of public transport services in the State held here.

The meeting was attended by the Special Secretary, Transport Department, Amit Sharma, Director Garages, Zakir Hussain, Director Finance, Transport Department, General Manager JKSRTC and other concerned officers of Transport department and JKSRTC.

The meeting reviewed the steps being undertaken for strengthening the public transport in the State and also the status of procurement of the new state of art buses being purchased for strengthening the existing fleet of buses of the JKSRTC.

It was also given out that Rs 10 crore have already been sanctioned for purchase of buses for Chenab Valley and similarly an amount of Rs 1 crore stands sanctioned for Gurez Valley, which would augment the public transport in these areas besides also providing quality transport services.

The meeting also discussed the measures to be taken for strengthening the city bus services in the capital cities of Srinagar and Jammu besides other major towns of the State and suggested for undertaking a holistic research of the transport services of other states so as to make it more efficient and commuter friendly. The concept of point to point services was also discussed in detail.

It is pertinent to mention that Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Department has allocated 40 units of Electric Buses to JKSRTC under FAME India Scheme. It was informed in the meeting that first installment of Centre Share of Rs4.49 crore have been released in favour of JKSRTC.

The meeting also discussed in detail the steps being taken for ensuring the purchase of electric buses for JKSRTC, for which the funds have already been transferred to the state.