Sharma, Singh meet Governor

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, January 17:
Pradeep Sharma, Member State Legislative Council, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday.
According to an official, Sharma apprised Governor about the developmental issues of Poonch and problems being faced by people living along the LoC.
Governor urged Sharma to continue his sustained endeavours towards promoting people’s welfare.
Meanwhile, the official said that Vikrmaditya Singh, former Member of the State Legislative Council, also met Governor and discussed with him various issues of public welfare.
Governor urged Singh to always work for the general good of the public with special focus on the underprivileged sections of the society, the official added.