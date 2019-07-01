Sharma inspects roads at Dayala Chak

July 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor to Governor K. K. Sharma on Sunday held a tour of Kathua district especially Dayala Chak and inspected the status of roads in the area.

As per an official, he was accompanied by SE R&B and other senior officers of the Department.

While inspecting the roads, the Advisor directed for undertaking a comprehensive exercise for ensuring that the damaged roads are repaired and other necessary work is also done so that the people and commuters travelling on these roads do not suffer.

He said that R&B sector is one of the most vital sectors and the officers should ensure that dilapidated roads are repaired so that concerns of the public are addressed.