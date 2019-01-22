Sharma for speedy implementation of SUDA schemes

‘Make street lights fully functional in Jammu city’
Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, JANUARY 21:-
Advisor to Governor, Kewal Kumar Sharma today directed officers to ensure speedy implementation of the various programmes being implemented by State Urban Development Agency (SUDA) maintaining that these have an immense potential of ensuring job creations and also providing the necessary skill trainings to the youth of the state.
According to an official, the Advisor said this while chairing the governing body meeting of the SUDA here on Monday.
Financial Commissioner Housing and Urban Development, KB Agarwal, Secretary in Housing and Urban Development, Anil Gupta, Directors of Planning and Finance, CEOs of Urban Development Agency Jammu and Urban Development Agency Kashmir and other senior officers attended the meeting.
While asking the agency to constantly assess and monitor the implementation of the several programmes being implemented, the Advisor said these have a high potential of elevating the economic profile of urban poor. He said that they should also ensure proper implementation schemes meant to provide economic support to urban youth for setting up micro enterprises.
While reviewing the implementation of various other schemes, the Advisor was informed that under Self Employment programme (SEP) 3828 individuals stand sponsored, 3000 cases of urban youth stand approved under employment through skill training and placement(EST&P).
The Advisor also directed for fast pacing the work on the projects being constructed under Shelter for Urban Homeless (SUH) maintaining that these would ensure the housing facilities to the urban poor of the state. He was informed that the works on five shelters at Kathua, Reasi, Kupwara, Jammu and Anantnag with an estimated cost of Rs 9.25 crore are under process out of which two stand completed.
Later, the Advisor convened a meeting to review the status of street lights in the Jammu city.
It was attended by Financial Commissioner Housing and Urban Development, KB Agarwal, Secretary in Housing and Urban Development, Anil Gupta, CEO ERA Raghav Ranjan, Commissioner JMC Pankaj Magotra, Chief Engineers of R&B and PDD and other officers.
The Advisor asked the officers to ensure the street lights of the Jammu city be made fully functional and necessary repair and augmentation be also done. He said that the officers should synergies their activities to remove the bottlenecks, if any, so that the people of the city do not face any inconvenience vis-a-viz street lighting.
The Advisor also directed the officers of JMC and PDD to work out an effective mechanism to come up with the comprehensive proposal to further augment the existing network of street lighting besides undertaking necessary repair works.
The meeting was told that around 38050 street lights have been installed in different wards of the Jammu City and necessary repair work has also been undertaken in case of 1725 lights.
JMC also projected the issue of having a separate electric division for effective implementation of the new street lighting project and its maintenance, the official added.