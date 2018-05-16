Sharma for making use of cost-effective techniques in constructions

Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, MAY 15-
The Minister for Housing and Urban Development, Mr. Sat Paul Sharma today directed the officers to incorporate latest trends in architecture for cost effective constructions of government and related buildings in the state.
The Minister was addressing officers during a review meeting of the J&K architect organization and building centres here today.
It was attended by the Chief Architect and Director Building Centre J&K, V. K. Panth and other senior officers.
The Minister called for using the innovative and cost-effective techniques in constructions to make housing facilities affordable for all. He said the technological interventions in building constructions would also address various other issues of the State since it comes under the high seismic zone area.
Sat Sharma asked the officers of the to get material and expertise from the building centres while undertaking construction of various developmental works and related infra. He said it will ensure the self-sustainability of these centres besides actively involving them in various developmental activities.
He asked the officers to also involve the building centres while implementing various Government schemes like Housing for All (HAL), Construction of Individual Household Latrines and also in Swach Bharat Abhiyan. He said there should be formal directions for both the Municipal Corporations as well as Urban Local Bodies to procure the material prepared by the Building Centers for construction of lanes, drains and other related activities.
Sat Paul Sharma said that there should be formal directions to different departments to take the architectural consultancy from the architect organization while undertaking constructions of different government buildings and projects. He said that the same would ensure that the component of funds spent on engaging external consultants is saved and would also make the working and activity organization broader based and vibrant.
The Minister also revived the projects undertaken by both the all organizations in Jammu and Srinagar and directed for ensuring early completion of these.
The meeting was also given detailed power point presentation about the projects and the type of construction material being constructed by the building centre.Sharma for making use of cost-effective techniques in constructions
