Sharma for holistic development of Kathua

May 25, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor to Governor K.K Sharma on Friday called for holistic development of Kathua district.

As per an official, Sharma said this as he visited Kathua and inspected construction work of Government Medical College being raised at Kathua.

The building of GMC, spread over an area of 62 kanal land, is being constructed with an estimated cost of Rs.139 crore by PWD (R&B), the official said.

The Advisor also took stock of construction work on a road being established from Chadwal to Mangloor via Mouri with an estimated cost of Rs. 20 crore. So far, an expenditure of Rs. 11 crore and 90 lakh has been incurred on construction of a stretch of 7.5 km road.

After taking a comprehensive review of construction work on these vital projects, the Advisor exhorted upon the executing agencies to ensure that the qualitative and quantitative parameters of these works are maintained at all levels. He also emphasizes upon them for further expediting the pace of progress on these mega public utilities so that these could be completed within the prescribed time frame.

Earlier, the Advisor today convened public interaction programme in Jammu under the aegis of JK Governor's Grievance Cell in which more than dozens of deputations and 200 individuals from various parts of different districts raised a number of issues concerning the welfare and development of their respective areas seeking an early redressal of the same.

During the interaction, the Advisor met several public delegations and individuals who apprised him about their issues and demands and sought his intervention to ensure time-bound redressal of their grievances.

All Jammu Hotel and Lodges Association demanded expeditious completion of construction and renovation works on several major projects like Mubarak Mandi Heritage Project, Artificial Lake, Jambo Zoo and General Bus Stand to further boost tourist influx in the region. They also putforth demand for organizing Laser Shows in the available spaces in Raghunath Temple besides development of border tourism at Suchetgarh on the pattern of Wagah Border.

All J&K Newly appointed Non Gazatted Employees Union demanded for abrogation of SRO 202.

Besides, All J&K ITI Diploma Holder’s Association of PDD demanded implementation of SRO-149 in favour of ITI Diploma Holders appointed at Technician-III and conducting of DPC in favour of Technician-III appointed in 1998 in PDD.

Similarly, a deputation of Dogra Sangathan and Parents Association raised the issue of certain irregularities in fee structure being charged by various private educational institutions.

Meanwhile, a deputation of Roop Nagar JDA Housing Colony Welfare Association demanded lanes and drains, street lights, transport facilities, repair of roads, adequate drinking water supply etc.

Likewise, several deputations and individuals from Mansar, Ramnagar, Kishtwar, Reasi, Pouni, Majalta, Barnai and other areas projected issues like enhanced facilities of ration, water and power supply, repair of main and link roads, installation of BSNL Towers, revenue matters, PMAY benefits etc.

During the public hearing, the Advisor gave a patient hearing to the delegations and assured them early redressal. He also issued on the spot directions to the officers for taking cognizance of the issues pertaining to their departments and redress of the same forthwith.

He said that the issues projected by several delegations would be taken up with the concerned departments for immediate redressal.

Among others senior officers of the concerned departments were present during the public hearing, the official added.