Sharma for fast-pacing projects in PHE sector

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, JANUARY 31:
Advisor to Governor, Kewal Kumar Sharma on Thursday called for ensuring timely completion of various water supply schemes so that the quantum of drinking water being provided to the people of Jammu division is augmented.
As per an official, the Advisor was speaking at a review meeting convened to discuss the status of various PHE schemes and the steps being taken to augment the quantum to water in the division.
The meeting was attended by Secretary, PHE Farooq Shah, Chief Engineer, PHE, Ashok Gandotra, Superintending Engineers PHE, Executive Engineers PHE Jammu Division and other concerned officers of the department, the official added.
The Advisor had a detailed review on the overall functioning of the PHE department and assessed the drinking water scenario in J&K, revenue realization, status of major projects, languishing projects and several other ongoing projects and schemes under different heads.
The Advisor stressed on preparing a comprehensive plan for augmentation of water supply across the state besides setting the time line for covering of the partially covered habitation. He further asked for upgrading the technology used in functioning of tube wells and labs and also enquired about the standard of WSS and quality control mechanism.
While enquiring about the implementation of schemes for covering the water deficit areas across the state, the Advisor asked for preparing a timeline for their completion and instructed the concerned to make a review of every scheme and prepare a bar chart for the same. He directed the Chief Engineer to review the workload to ensure proper quality of water.
About languishing projects funded by JKIDFC, it was informed that a total of 277 schemes were approved in Jammu at a cost of Rs 448.00 crore out of which 116 will be completed by March 2019 and remaining works will be completed upto October 2019. The Advisor said that creative thinking and detailed analysis needs to be done for completion of languishing projects, the official added.
While reviewing the drinking water scenario in Jammu Division, the Advisor was informed that Jammu city will get more 4 MGD drinking water by March 2019.
It was given out that under NRDWP, a flagship programme funded by the Union Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation, a total of 587 ongoing schemes at a cost of Rs.707.86 crore, under NABARD 127 ongoing schemes at a cost of Rs 281.68 crore and under LIC 73 ongoing schemes at a cost of Rs. 225.57 crore in Jammu Division are under progress.
He further enquired about the status of major projects including Water Supply Scheme (WSS) for Katra from Dhansar Nallah (costing Rs 56.05 crore), Water Supply to AIIMS, Vijaypur (costing Rs 8.95 crore), drinking water facilities to the Central University Jammu (costing Rs 11.42 crore) .
Secretary, PHE and I&FC, Farooq Ahmad Shah gave a detailed presentation on the overall scenario of drinking water sector.
He said department is working with the vision to provide safe and adequate potable drinking water to each and every.