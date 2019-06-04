About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
June 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Sharma for effective implementation of transmission plan to streamline power supply

Advisor to Governor K K Sharma on Monday asked the Power Development Department to ensure that the consumers of Jammu region get adequate power supply especially in view of the prevailing hot spell.
As per an official, the Advisor was addressing an officers meeting held to review the power scenario in Jammu division.
Among others, Commissioner Secretary, PDD Hirdesh Kumar, Chief Engineer PDD Sudhir Gupta, Chief Engineer S&O wing Gurmeet Singh Development Commissioner Power Avinash Dubey, Superintending Engineers, Executive Engineers of Jammu Division besides other concerned officers of the department attended the meeting.
To overcome the hardships faced by people due to power shortage in hot summer days in Jammu, the Advisor directed PDD to ensure adequate availability and strict adherence to power cut schedule so that consumers do not face any inconvenience on this account.
During the meeting, it was informed that a buffer of sufficient transformers has been created across the Jammu region to replace the damaged ones at the earliest.
He called for putting in a fool proof mechanism in order to make sure that the minimal T&D losses do not occur.
The Advisor, while reviewing the transmission plan for Jammu Division, was informed that the System & Operation Wing, manages the EHV transmission network of the region and is vital link in the electricity supply chain between the Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) and Intra-State Transmission system (Intra-STS).
It was further informed that construction of 580 MVA 220/33 KV, new Grid Sub stations at Nagrota, Chowadhi, Samba and Ghatti along with Transmission lines, construction of 100 MVA 132/33 KV new Grid Sub stations at Chattha along with Transmission line, Capacity addition/ augmentation of existing Grids of 200 MVA and Re-conductoring of existing 132 KV Transmission line by HTLS conductor & 220 Kv Bus bar twining has been approved under PMDP Plan-15 at an estimated cost of Rs. 420.41 crore.
The meeting also discussed the issues of existing Transmission Capacity of Infrastructure of S&O Wing Jammu, Transmission plan of Balance EHV Infrastructure, Creation of new 400 KV Grid Station, Creation of New 220 KV Grid Station, Creation of New 220 KV Transmission lines, Augmentation of Existing 220 KV Grid Station, Creation of New 132/33 or 66 KV Grid Station, Creation of New 132 KV Transmission lines, Augmentation of Capacity of existing 132KV transmission lines and others.
The Advisor called for putting in place an effective mechanism to ensure that several ongoing projects in power sector are completed within the stipulated time frame. He further stressed for effective monitoring of various schemes to ensure better power infrastructural facilities with special focus on improving power supply in the rural and far flung areas.
The Advisor said that since “we are visioning 24×7 power for all, system strengthening works shall be expedited at a rapid pace in line with the roadmap furnished for the same.”
The concerned Executive Engineers were asked to take up enforcement drive vigorously towards disconnecting illegal electricity connections. In addition, list of consumers with heavy arrears shall be prepared by all the Divisions and disconnections in this regard shall be affected immediately.
He also directed the officers to ensure that the targets set for the revenue realization should be met and in this regard necessary mechanism should be put on ground so that the requisite target is achieved with in the shortest possible time.
The Advisor further directed installation of Fire Fighting equipment in various receiving and grid stations for protection of electrical infrastructure such as transformers and the buildings which support them.

