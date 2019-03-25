Sharma for comprehensive safety assessment of all PHE, I & FC structures

March 25, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor to Governor, K K Sharma, on Sunday ordered for constituting of inquiry team to probe into the Over Head Tank (OHT) collapse in Zarda village in Chack Nazeer Panchyat in Samba District.

As per an official, then team shall be headed by Additional District Development Commissioner Samba, Arvind Kotwal along with Superintendent Engineer Udhampur and Tehsildar Ramgarh as its members.

Besides, the Advisor also ordered for undertaking a comprehensive safety assessment of all PHE, irrigation and flood control structures in the State so that the incidents of the type which occurred in Samba district can be check.