Sharma discusses land compensation issues of border dwellers with IG BSF

March 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

With a view to resolve the issues being faced by the people living in the border areas of the state, Advisor to Governor, KK Sharma on Wednesday held a meeting with Inspector General of Border Security Force (BSF) N S Jamwal.

As per an official, the issues discussed pertain to grant of compensation to the people along the border in the Ramgarh area of Samba district whose land is being used for security related purposes. Besides, the issue of providing Pacca cemented Bund on the Banks of Basanter / Devak Rivers from Villages Barota to Rangnoor camp for protection of the houses and Agricultural/ Horticulture Land from floods were also taken up.

The Advisor asked the IG BSF to ensure that the people living in these border areas are provided adequate compensation on account of loss of agricultural activities and also damage to the livestock.

Later, the Advisor reviewed the progress of work on the’ Abatement of Pollution in Banganga & Tawi Rivers Project.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary, H&UDD Dheeraj Gupta, Director Planning, H&UDD Ishfaq Packhiwal, Chief Engineer UEED, Satinder Rana and other senior officers.

While speaking on the occasion, the Advisor said that the Project has a pivotal importance with regard to the conservation of the rivers Ban Ganga and Tawi and it should be undertaken in systematic and scientific manner keeping in view the local ecology and also the heritage and cultural value associated with these historic rivers. He said that the project should be implemented in consonance with the local ecological and environmental concerns.

The Advisor also directed involvement of others stakeholder departments like Forest, Soil Conservation, and Irrigation & Flood Control in the implementation. He said that the executing agency should also undertake convergence of other schemes in order to make the project viable and holistic.

It is pertinent to mention that the Rs 98.70 Cr. Project meant to check the pollution abetment of River Ban Ganga and Tawi at Katra Town would be providing a total Sewerage network (RCC Pipe) to about 57.19 Km, having about 3619 Manhole (RCC & Brick) covers, providing 4045 house connecting chambers, 2023 property chambers and having 07 of Intermediate Pumping Stations (IPS).

Besides, it would be having a non sewerage component involving development of Bathing Ghats, Shamshan Ghats, Green Areas and Mini Parks at different locations enroute the main flowing pattern of the River Ban Ganga and its tributaries finally culminating in Tawi River, the official added.

