Sharma attends last rites of Manohar Parrikar

March 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor to Governor, K K Sharma today attended the state funeral of the deceased Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who passed away yesterday after prolonged illness.

Pertinently, the Advisor was deputed by J&K Governor, Satya Pal Malik to represent the State of Jammu and Kashmir at the funeral.

Advisor Sharma also conveyed deep condolences on behalf of Governor Satya Pal Malik and Jammu and Kashmir State to the family members of Parrikar and Goa Government representatives present there.