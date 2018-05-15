Sharma asks PDD to minimize power curtailment, breakdowns

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU:
Minister for Power Development, Sunil Kumar Sharma today instructed the engineers of the Department to take concerted steps for minimizing curtailment and power breakdowns in the prevailing scorching weather conditions.
“J&K has achieved major feat in augmentation and strengthening of transmission and distribution network and the people should get the benefits of the same,” the Minister, as per an official, urged the engineers here after inaugurating upgraded receiving stations at Gajansoo and Kanachak.
MLA Marh Ch Sukhnandan Kumar was also present at the inaugural function.
He cautioned the officers against unscheduled power cuts and asked the engineers to work tirelessly to provide relief to the people during the peak summer season.
Reiterating that the government is committed to extend full benefits of schemes to the targeted people, the Minister asked the department to expedite the process for implementation of centrally sponsored scheme Soubhagya which envisages for providing free power connections to poor households in both rural and urban areas.
He also asked the engineers to pay special focus on maintenance of machines and cleanliness at all power installations.
On the occasion, Minister also interacted with the local people who apprised him about the problems they face due to unscheduled power cuts, the official.
MLA Sukhnandan Kumar, while speaking on the occasion complimented the government for completing the vital receiving stations which would effectively augment the power scenario in the villages of the area.
He said that a near about 20 thousand population of the area will be benefited by the upgradation of transformers. He further said that it will bring a great relief to the locals from the unscheduled power cuts during peak summer season.
Earlier, the Minister was informed that the receiving station Gajansoo has been upgraded from 6.3 MVA to 10 MVA at an estimated cost of 62 lakh, while the receiving station at Kanachak has been upgraded from 3.5 MVA to 6.3 MVA at an estimated cost of 10 lakhs, the official added.
Chief Engineers, Executive Engineers and other senior officers of the concerned departments and a large number of people were present on the occasion, the official added.