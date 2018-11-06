About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Sharma appointed Governor’s 4th Advisor

Published at November 06, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Nov 05:

Governor Satya Pal Malik has appointed K K Sharma, a 1983-batch IAS officer of AGMUT cadre, having occupied the position of Chief Secretary in Goa and Secretary Higher education in the ministry of human resources development, Government of India, as his fourth Advisor.
Sources said like K Vijay Kumar one of the present three advisors to Governor, K K Sharma is also a non J&K-cadre All India Services officer.
The appointment of 4th Advisor to Governor from outside the State indicates that the state is set for a long spell of Governor's rule and interestingly the Governor is constitutionally bound to dissolve state assembly by or before December 17 this year if new popular government is not put in place before that time.
After the appointment of 4th Advisor, Malik is likely to reshuffle the portfolios of his three advisors and some of the port folios held by them would be given to new advisor KK Sharma. KNS

