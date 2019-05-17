Sharma administers oath to Lokesh Jha as SERC Chairman

May 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Advisor to the Governor KK Sharma today administered oath to Lokesh Dutt Jha as Chairman J&K State Electricity Regulatory Commission (JKSERC).

Several Administrative Secretaries and Chief Engineers and other senior officers attended the function.

Speaking on the occasion, the Advisor hoped that the Commission would start discharging its duties of providing the necessary inputs to the Government about the energy sector, its planning and also harnessing the other non-conventional resources for power generation.

He said it would also come up with the options of providing via media of dealing with new energy sources and also advise on other electricity and energy related issues.

The Chairman JKSERC also spoke on the occasion.