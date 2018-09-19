About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Sharifs’ jail sentences suspended in corruption case, to be released

Published at September 19, 2018 04:20 PM 0Comment(s)1137views


Sharifs’ jail sentences suspended in corruption case, to be released

Press Trust of India

Islamabad

A top Pakistani court suspended Wednesday the jail sentences of former premier Nawaz Sharif, his daughter and son-in-law in a corruption case, according to media reports.

A two-judge bench of the Islamabad High Court heard the petitions filed by Mr. Sharif, his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar challenging their conviction related to the purchase of luxury flats in London, Geo News reported.

Justice Athar Minallah read the judgment and suspended the sentences handed to them by accountability court judge Mohammad Bashir on July 6. Mr. Sharif, Ms. Maryam and Mr. Safdar were sentenced to 11 years, eight years and one year, respectively, in prison in the Avenfield properties case.

The two-judge bench ordered the release of the former premier, his daughter and son-in-law.

Mr. Sharif, Ms. Maryam and Mr. Safdar were also directed to submit bail bonds worth Rs.0.5 million each.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top