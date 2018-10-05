Sharda University Row: Guv asks UP CM to ensure safety of Kashmiri students

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik this morning spoke to UP Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath urging him to ensure that the Kashmiri students are provided a safe and secure environment in the educational institutions of the State government spokesperson said Friday.
Meanwhile former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti made an appeal on twitter to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, PMO India and the UP CM Yogi Adityanath to take strict action against the culprits and ensure safety of students from J&K.
A Kashmiri student was beaten up in a Greater Noida College on Thursday and in the ensuing riot-like situation police said it booked over 350 students.