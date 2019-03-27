Sharda corridor will be a greater cultural link for JK: Soz

March 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Welcomes Pak Govt’s decision over facilitating access to Sharda temple

Senior Congress leader and former union minister, Prof. Saifuddin Soz on Tuesday welcomed Pakistan’s decision of opening Sharda corridor—which he said would be a greater cultural link for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“It was heartening to receive warm greetings from Ravinder Pandita, Founder President, Save Sharda Committee Kashmir, last evening, regarding Pakistan Government’s decision to facilitate access to Sharda temple in PAK,” Soz in a statement issue here said.

“It is several years before that I had joined the struggle for safeguarding the temple in PAK and taken up the matter with the Govt. of India to intervene in the matter and ensure a regular pilgrimage to the Sharda Temple,” he said.

Soz said that as he recently pleaded with the External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj that since Pakistan had indicated that it would have no difficulty on opening the road to Sharda temple, Government of India should immediately approach Pakistan to ensure a regular pilgrimage to the temple.

“I will continue to work for a regular pilgrimage to Sharda in collaboration with Save Sharda Temple Committee Kashmir, and try in my humble way to bring peace and relief to the hearts and minds of Kashmiri Pandits and others,” he said. “I consider Sharda temple to be a part of rich Cultural Heritage of Kashmiris.”