Shangus residents demand women’s college

Srinagar, Jan 12 :
The residents of Shangus area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district here have expressed resentment against the successive regimes for failing to establish a Women’s College in the village.
The locals while talking to local news agency urged the government to establish a college for women in the area so that the girl students could heave a sigh of relief.
“Existing Degree College is in Anantnag, which is almost 28 kilometers away from the area. We are facing problems throughout the year to reach the college,” they lamented.
Javid Ahmad, a local resident said that despite assurances from the government, things remain unchanged on the ground. He alleged that authorities have turned deaf ears towards their pleas.
“From past two-three years, every day we are witnessing strikes and curfews, it is very tough for female students to reach back home in the evening,” he said.
Another resident Mohammad Rafiq said due to absence of women’s college in the area, most of the students left their education mid-way. He added from past couple of years, local Auqaf Islamia body has approached authorities to establish women’s college in the area but nothing has been done so far.
“Earlier higher education department had sought a detailed report in this regard from Principal Degree College Kulgam which comprised Principal Degree College Uttersoo, Principal GHSS Shangus,” he said.
“Deputy Commissioner Anantnag and Tehsildar Shangus also inspected the area. Even 40 kanals of State ( Kah Charai) land was made available before the committee for establishing Degree College for Women, but no avail,” they said.
The residents said Principal Degree College Kulgam in October 2018 submitted report with recommendations for establishing Degree College in the area.
Recently, higher education department asked Principal Degree College Boys Anantnag to provide the necessary inputs for the demand of establishing a college at Shangus, they said.
Manzoor Ahmad, a senior resident said Shangus is centrally located place with all facilities and also there is enough available land in the area and it will have the catchment area of dozens of villages.
“Our children are being forced to cover long distances to reach their colleges in Anantnag as there is no women’s college in our area at present,” he said.
He said it seems some conspiracy being carried to sabotage their genuine demand.
Residents said every year hundreds of students qualify 10 2 from adjacent villages and especially girls could not continue as they have to travel dozens of kilometers to attend the nearest college.
They appealed Governor led administration to look into the issue so that justice will be delivered to the students of the area. (KNS)