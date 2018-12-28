Shangargund residents protest against erratic power, water supply

Noor ul HaqSopore Dec 27:
Scores of residents of Shangargund area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday staged a protest demonstration against Power Development Department (PDD) and Public Health Engineering (PHE) department against erratic power and water supply in the area.
Reports said that scores of residents held a protest demonstration and blocked Sopore Kupwara road near Shangargund for hours. The protestors blamed the administration for failing to address their grievances.
Eyewitness told Rising Kashmir that the protesting locals shouted slogans against PDD and PHE for failing to provide basic facilities to the inhabitants.
“We are struggling with continuous power and water supply issues in this chilling winter and despite several meetings with the concerned officials, the issues were not addressed. We appeal the district administration to redress the problems faced by the local immediately, " the protesting locals said.