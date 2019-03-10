About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
March 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Shameema tours Shar- e- Khas, lashes over admin for lack of basic amenities

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference women’s wing president and Ex- MLA Habba Kadal Shameema Firdous on Saturday conducted an extensive tour of Shar- e- Khas areas of Srinagar and took stock of various development works undertaken in the area.
The official spokesperson said that Shameema made stopovers at Barbarshah, Baba Dharam Das road, Khona Khan and other localities of Srinagar where she had interaction with the local people. The people apprised her about various issues concerning their day to day lives.
While lashing out the governor administration for not meeting the expectation of people vis-à-vis augmentation of basic infrastructure and ensuring all amenities to the people, she said, “Not just interior roads, the main arterials of the city are also in shambles. The roads of old areas are dotted with potholes.” adding, “I had disbursed Rs 20 lakh for the paving of tiles in the area. The work was to be executed by SMC; however, the municipal corporation has failed to do the job in a stipulated period of time.”
Shameema said that it was the prime duty of the incumbent administration to satiate the development needs of the people. “However that didn’t happen. The incumbent administration is too busy in politicking. The work on the major projects of the city has been stopped for the reason better known to the administration. There is no accountability on the ground.” She said adding, “I had disbursed Rs 7crore for connecting drains with the Sewage treatment plants (SNTPs). However, till now no work has been undertaken by the concerned Lakes and waterways department, which is the executing agency of the project.”

“Every pivotal department of the city is telling the grimy tale of ineptitude and inaction. We had pinned high hopes on the governor administration, that it will do amends to the wrong committed by former PDP-BJP government but to our dismay, the governor administration proved no better than its predecessor government,” she said adding, “People are yearning for good governance. The fate of various flagship development projects in the Srinagar city is marred by administrative apathy.”
While expressing concern over the shortage of basic commodities in the old city areas, she said, “It is not just edibles. The unavailability of doctors and other Para-medical staff the local dispensaries is also pushing the hapless poor people to the wall. I urge the incumbent administration to ensure all basic and effective amenities to the people.”

 

 

Latest News

Policeman suspended after his service rifle snatched by uknown gunmen

Policeman suspended after his service rifle snatched by uknown gunmen

Mar 09 | Press Trust of India
Guv Malik launches 19

Guv Malik launches 19 'Government to Citizen' online services

Mar 09 | Press Trust of India
NIA summons Mirwaiz for questioning in 2017 funding case

NIA summons Mirwaiz for questioning in 2017 funding case

Mar 09 | Rising Kashmir News
No person, outfit will be allowed to carry out terror acts using Pak s ...

No person, outfit will be allowed to carry out terror acts using Pak s ...

Mar 09 | Press Trust of India
1 killed, 6 injured including 5 CRPF personnel in Uri, Srinagar accide ...

1 killed, 6 injured including 5 CRPF personnel in Uri, Srinagar accide ...

Mar 09 | Agencies
Pakistan demands ICC action against India for wearing military cap

Pakistan demands ICC action against India for wearing military cap

Mar 09 | Press Trust of India
Shopian villagers stage protest against alleged harassment by forces

Shopian villagers stage protest against alleged harassment by forces

Mar 09 | Javid Sofi
Criminals evading arrests nabbed by Jammu Police

Criminals evading arrests nabbed by Jammu Police

Mar 09 | Agencies
Govt frames state, division level Drug De-addiction Centre Monitoring ...

Govt frames state, division level Drug De-addiction Centre Monitoring ...

Mar 09 | Agencies
Kartarpur talks are no resumption of dialogues with Pakistan: MEA

Kartarpur talks are no resumption of dialogues with Pakistan: MEA

Mar 09 | Agencies
GOC 15 Corps appeals Kashmiri mothers to bring their sons back from mi ...

GOC 15 Corps appeals Kashmiri mothers to bring their sons back from mi ...

Mar 09 | Rising Kashmir News
Governor

Governor's grievance cell disposes over 52,000 complaints in nearly 9 ...

Mar 09 | Press Trust of India
SAC approves creation of 33 posts in govt medical colleges in JK

SAC approves creation of 33 posts in govt medical colleges in JK

Mar 09 | Rising Kashmir News
Pompeo discusses Indo-Pak situation with British NSA

Pompeo discusses Indo-Pak situation with British NSA

Mar 09 | Press Trust of India
Gunshots heard during CASO in Shopian village

Gunshots heard during CASO in Shopian village

Mar 09 | Javid Sofi
Defence Ministry dismisses reports of Army man

Defence Ministry dismisses reports of Army man's abduction in Budgam

Mar 09 | Rising Kashmir News
One-way traffic to continue on Jammu-Srinagar highway

One-way traffic to continue on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Mar 09 | Rising Kashmir News
Unknown men snatch rifle from PSO of DC Kishtwar

Unknown men snatch rifle from PSO of DC Kishtwar

Mar 09 | Imran Shah
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
March 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Shameema tours Shar- e- Khas, lashes over admin for lack of basic amenities

              

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference women’s wing president and Ex- MLA Habba Kadal Shameema Firdous on Saturday conducted an extensive tour of Shar- e- Khas areas of Srinagar and took stock of various development works undertaken in the area.
The official spokesperson said that Shameema made stopovers at Barbarshah, Baba Dharam Das road, Khona Khan and other localities of Srinagar where she had interaction with the local people. The people apprised her about various issues concerning their day to day lives.
While lashing out the governor administration for not meeting the expectation of people vis-à-vis augmentation of basic infrastructure and ensuring all amenities to the people, she said, “Not just interior roads, the main arterials of the city are also in shambles. The roads of old areas are dotted with potholes.” adding, “I had disbursed Rs 20 lakh for the paving of tiles in the area. The work was to be executed by SMC; however, the municipal corporation has failed to do the job in a stipulated period of time.”
Shameema said that it was the prime duty of the incumbent administration to satiate the development needs of the people. “However that didn’t happen. The incumbent administration is too busy in politicking. The work on the major projects of the city has been stopped for the reason better known to the administration. There is no accountability on the ground.” She said adding, “I had disbursed Rs 7crore for connecting drains with the Sewage treatment plants (SNTPs). However, till now no work has been undertaken by the concerned Lakes and waterways department, which is the executing agency of the project.”

“Every pivotal department of the city is telling the grimy tale of ineptitude and inaction. We had pinned high hopes on the governor administration, that it will do amends to the wrong committed by former PDP-BJP government but to our dismay, the governor administration proved no better than its predecessor government,” she said adding, “People are yearning for good governance. The fate of various flagship development projects in the Srinagar city is marred by administrative apathy.”
While expressing concern over the shortage of basic commodities in the old city areas, she said, “It is not just edibles. The unavailability of doctors and other Para-medical staff the local dispensaries is also pushing the hapless poor people to the wall. I urge the incumbent administration to ensure all basic and effective amenities to the people.”

 

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;