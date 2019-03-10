Shameema tours Shar- e- Khas, lashes over admin for lack of basic amenities

March 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference women’s wing president and Ex- MLA Habba Kadal Shameema Firdous on Saturday conducted an extensive tour of Shar- e- Khas areas of Srinagar and took stock of various development works undertaken in the area.

The official spokesperson said that Shameema made stopovers at Barbarshah, Baba Dharam Das road, Khona Khan and other localities of Srinagar where she had interaction with the local people. The people apprised her about various issues concerning their day to day lives.

While lashing out the governor administration for not meeting the expectation of people vis-à-vis augmentation of basic infrastructure and ensuring all amenities to the people, she said, “Not just interior roads, the main arterials of the city are also in shambles. The roads of old areas are dotted with potholes.” adding, “I had disbursed Rs 20 lakh for the paving of tiles in the area. The work was to be executed by SMC; however, the municipal corporation has failed to do the job in a stipulated period of time.”

Shameema said that it was the prime duty of the incumbent administration to satiate the development needs of the people. “However that didn’t happen. The incumbent administration is too busy in politicking. The work on the major projects of the city has been stopped for the reason better known to the administration. There is no accountability on the ground.” She said adding, “I had disbursed Rs 7crore for connecting drains with the Sewage treatment plants (SNTPs). However, till now no work has been undertaken by the concerned Lakes and waterways department, which is the executing agency of the project.”



“Every pivotal department of the city is telling the grimy tale of ineptitude and inaction. We had pinned high hopes on the governor administration, that it will do amends to the wrong committed by former PDP-BJP government but to our dismay, the governor administration proved no better than its predecessor government,” she said adding, “People are yearning for good governance. The fate of various flagship development projects in the Srinagar city is marred by administrative apathy.”

While expressing concern over the shortage of basic commodities in the old city areas, she said, “It is not just edibles. The unavailability of doctors and other Para-medical staff the local dispensaries is also pushing the hapless poor people to the wall. I urge the incumbent administration to ensure all basic and effective amenities to the people.”