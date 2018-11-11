Shameema expresses grief over Habba Kadal fire incident

Srinagar, Nov 10:
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Women’s Wing President and MLA Habbakadal Shameema Firdous on Saturday expressed sorrow over the conflagration that gripped Chinkral Mohalla neighbourhood of the Habbakadal locality.
Expressing grief over the fire incident she said, “In this hour of grief I stand with the affected families who have lost all their belongings in the massive fire.”
She visited the fire victims and expressed solidarity with the families. “Such incidents are unfortunate. The administration should wake from slumber and take all necessary action to ensure that such incidents don’t recur. The thickly populated areas of the city are prone to such fire incidents. The incumbent administration should increase the fire preparedness to meet with such eventualities,” she said.
Shameema Firdous urged the administration to compensate the losses to beleaguered families at an earliest before the onset of harsh winters. “The families should be provided with all necessary items to reconstruct their houses at subsidized rates without any delay. Meantime the daily requirements of the families should also be taken care of,” she said
Meanwhile, Central Secretary Irfan Shah has expressed dismay over the alleged lacklustre approach of the administration to compensate the Chatabal fire victims.
“The distressed families of Chattabal area whose houses were gutted are on roads seeking financial help from the government to rebuild their houses. The administration, it seems has shut its eyes and ears to the pitiable condition of fire victims,” he said.