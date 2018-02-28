Sham distributes cheques worth Rs 15 lakh among 27 beneficiaries at Chakroi

Inaugurates blood grouping campaign
Jammu, Feb 27:
Minister for PHE, Irrigation & Flood Control, Sham Lal Choudhary today distributed cheques amounting to Rs 15 lakh as relief among 27 beneficiaries of villages JeoraRakh, Sai and Suchetgarh, whose livestock were killed in cross- border firing during last year.
The Minister said earlier the amount of compensation could not be paid to the border residents at the time of loss of their livestock. He said the State Government took up the issue with the Union Government and now it has been incorporated in State Disaster Relief Fund. He said that now the compensation is being paid to people whose livestock killed during cross-border firing at par with calamities covered under State Disaster Response Funds.
Sham Choudhary said that the government has approved different rate for different categories of animals which include Milch Animals, Drought Animals, Small Animals and Poultry, adding that paying compensation for loss of animals has been proved supportive to border people as large number of their cattle die in cross-border firing and shelling during cease-firing violations.
Earlier, the Minister inaugurated Blood Grouping Campaign organized by the BJYM at Primary Health Centre Chakroi.
The aim of the campaign was to ascertain the blood group of the participants and formation of directory so that the concerned is contact at the time of requirement of blood during any exigency.
Appreciating the organizers for taking initiative in this regard, the Minister said that it would go a long way in saving the precious life of patients who require blood without wasting time as well. He said that similar camps would also be held in other districts of the State so that maximum people are covered under the campaign. He appealed people in general and youth in particular to register themselves and help in making the campaign successful.
Urging upon youth to donate blood voluntarily, the Minister said that our little effort can save precious life of needy patient. He also asked youth to motivate people for contributing in this noble cause. Among othera, large number of locals was present on the occasion.
