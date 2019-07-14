Shalby Group announces monthly OPD at Srinagar

July 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Shalby chain of multi-specialty hospitals on Friday announced to start its Joint Replacement OPD at Srinagar.

Addressing a press conference at Kashmir Press Club, Srinagar today, Dr Pranay Orthopedic and Joint replacement surgeons and Onco-surgeon respectively said that OPD will be held once in a month.

Shalby Group is a chain of 11 hospitals owned by Dr Vikram Shah, who is the CMD of the Group and is known worldwide for Joint Replacement Surgeries. Started with 6 beds, Shalby is now a group of 2000 hospitals.

Dr Shah was the first surgeon in India who started the joint replacements in year 1994 at Ahmedabad. Till now one lakh joint replacement surgeries are credited to Dr Shah name in last 26-years.

Dr Shah’s team holds OPD’s in different parts of India and elsewhere around the world including in African countries and in Dubai.

A surgeon from Dr Shah’s team will attend patients during OPD at Srinagar. For holding monthly OPD ,Shalby will soon do a tie up with one of the Srinagar’s hospital.

Commenting on the monthly OPD, Dr Vikram Shah’s team said, “Shalby Hospitals strive to provide quality healthcare to the people across the globe by inventing, adapting and imbibing world’s best technologies and innovations. Catering total health care under one roof at most affordable costs’ has been our motto, which has helped us establish a chain of multispecialty hospitals and vibrant OPD centers across India and the world. Shalby Hospitals today enjoys a place of pride in the Medical Tourism map of India and continues the mission of providing comprehensive health solutions.”

Meanwhile Shalby in association with Rotary Club of Kashmir is also organizing a free joint replacement and oncology camp at Ahmad Hospital, Srinagar on Sunday(14th July) from 10am to 2pm.

In this camp both Dr Vikram Shah’s team and Dr Vijay Bansal will provide free consultations to patients on joint pain and cancer related problems.

The patients with serious ailments with no financial strength will also be registered for free treatment at various hospitals in Kashmir.

Dost President of Rotary Club, Kashmir expressed hoped that patients from south and north Kashmir can be benefited from the camp.