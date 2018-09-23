About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Shakeel Bakshi detained under PSA

Published at September 23, 2018 01:42 AM 0Comment(s)351views

Srinagar:

 The Islamic Students league (ISL) Chief, Shakeel Ahmad Bakshi has been detained under public safety act (PSA) and was sent yesterday to Jammu for lodgment. He was taken into custody last week during a nocturnal raid on his Bemina residence.
Bakshi, a post-graduate in Arabic has spent at least fifteen years in jails for his political activities. He shot into prominence in 1990 when he raised the slogan anaaj ugav azadi pao (grow grains and attain freedom). During the past few years, Shakeel had been very active on social media.

