Shajla residents to abandon houses in wake of intense mortar shelling

NAZIM ALI MANHASMendhar/Jammu, Mar 19:
Tensions continued to mount in border villages of Rajouri and Poonch districts in view of continuous exchange of mortar shelling between India and Pakistani armies across the Line of Control (LoC) .
The heavy exchange of fire from both sides has disturbed normal life in LoC villages, locals said.
They said that on the intervening night of Friday, dozens of mortar and rockets were allegedly fired by the Pakistan Army in civilian areas, besides targeting military positions in Balakote. Entire night, the situation remained very tense, while villagers remained locked in-door in fear of being killed, they said.
“The shelling was too intense and explosion of mortar shells could be heard in Mendhar town and far away, areas of the twin border districts.”
Reportedly, as many as 60 residential houses have been damaged at Shajla Patri area due to Pakistan mortar shelling. The village houses over 500 people and all of them have escaped to the safer places. In Mankote, five residential houses have also been hit and damaged in mortar shelling.
It was learnt that most of the residents of Shajla Patri area have taken shelter in a shrine.
“Pakistan has rained hundreds of mortars shells towards Shajla village. However, there was no loss of life.”
Authorities said that during field visit to the village, it was found that within every 100 meters, one mortar shell has exploded. In many places unexploded mortar shells are laying in the fields, putting lives of the civilian to risk.
The shelling which continued though-out night stopped in morning.
But, locals said, it again resumed at 6 PM on Friday, with exchange of heavy machine gun fire and mortar shells in Balakote, Mankote, and Krishna Ghati sector in Mendhar tehsil of Poonch district. As the fear of war has engrossed among the people, many outsiders State residents who were doing their business or private jobs have left Rajouri and Poonch.
Meanwhile, in Shakkergarh border, Pakistan has strengthened its defense life with deployment of Baloch Regiment even as International Border is being guarded by the Pakistani Rangers, sources said.
Similarly, Indian Army has taken measures to counter any possible shelling of mortars from Pakistan, said the authorities.