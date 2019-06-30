Shah's, Madav's statements on Article 370 are unfounded: Tarigami

June 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

CPI(M) leader MY Traigami Sunday said Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement in the Lok Sabha on Friday and Ram Madav's recent statement that Article 370, which extends special status to J&K, was “temporary” and not permanent in nature is unfounded, an attempt to distort facts and history.



Tarigami said Jammu & Kashmir was the only state to declare its intention to have its own constitution drafted by its own constituent assembly, as far back as 5th March 1948.



"At the time of partition and after, it was free to accede to Pakistan or India, or to become an Independent country. But it decided to accede to India on specific terms, despite being a Muslim majority state. This unique circumstance was a matter of prime consideration for evolving constitutional machinery to prescribe relationship of the state with the Union," Tarigami said.



"It is well documented and recorded that Jammu & Kashmir state now stands acceded to the Indian Union in respect of 3 subjects namely Foreign affairs, Defence and Communication. It will be for the constituent assembly of the state when convened, to determine in respect of which other subjects the state may accede. Article 370 embodies this basic principle of solemn compact pact. It is the machinery to integrate the people of Kashmir with India with heart and soul and to stop their alienation," he said.