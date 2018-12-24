Shah’s hands weave magical Tilla embroidery

Rabiya BashirSrinagar, Nov 10 :
A golden thread and a sharp needle in his hand, Ghulam Mohammad Shah, 72, works Tilla embroidery on a green color fashionable wrap for a lady customer in the downtown area of Barbarshah.
Shah weaves strings of golden and silver threads into elegant patterns on different traditional attires, the commonly known as Tilla Dozi or Tilla embroidery.
“I love my work. It is time consuming but it gives me happiness as well. My work satisfies me and I earn a good amount of money,” says Shah.
His day begins at sunrise. After offering prayers at his home at Khanyar, he covers the distance of few kilometres to reach his shop in the downtown.
Even, sometimes his work might stretch until dusk.
“I like walk in the morning. I always stand ready for my work. During the strikes it is not possible to open the shop so I work at my home.”
Despite facing poverty and hardships since childhood, he still manages a smile on his face and believes hard work and positive thinking is a key role of success.
“I could not afford to study and started the work of Tilla,” he says.
He designs beautiful Tilla embroidery on tweed, Tericot, wool, velvet and other attractive clothes of the ladies.
Different varieties of Kashmiri traditional dress Pheran (the knee-length robe used to protect from cold) are available at his shop.
The intricate Tilla design on different outfits especially Pheran looks elegant and is found attractive by many. It is an integral part of Kashmiri bride’s trousseau.
“Its demand was initially during the bone chilling winters as Pheran is treasured most during that period. But now it is trending in summers as well. Young girls especially brides want tilla designs on their summer outfits,” says Shah.
Pheran with golden threads of Tilla with different matching colours of shalwar is the most popular and traditional attire worn in Kashmir.
Anyone wearing such attire can easily be recognised as hailing from Kashmir region.
Tilla Dozi is a special handicraft of Kashmir. It is one of the historic art that has survived and its income supports hundreds of thousands of craftsmen in Kashmir.
The 72-year-old man started his work at the age of seven.
“My parents had no money for my education and during my childhood people were hardly educated.”
The golden threads of Tilla and the deep handmade designs attracted him. He learned the art dedicatedly and has been narrowing in on it ever since his childhood.
He has now expertise in Tilla Dozi.
It takes two to three months to make a Tilla embroidery on brides Pheran and suits, while the shawls and wraps of ladies need only one month.
The price of Tilla embroidery on the suits ranges from Rs 9,000 to Rs 15,000 while the price of Pheran ranges from Rs 70,000 to Rs 110,000 depends on the embroidery.
“It takes a lot of time, clear vision and energy to prepare even one outfit,” he says.
He says that the demand for traditional Pheran and dresses is increasing as the younger generation now prefers more trendy outfits.
“Few years back young girls were not wearing Tilla embroidered suits but now since 2016 it is trending among young girls as well.
It is also worn on special occasions, though the older generation always prefers it, he says.
Shah says making Tilla designs is a time consuming task. But once the product is ready it gives a great feeling and refreshes his eyes.
“Despite working long hours in a day, I make few Pherans in a month,”he says.
Different patterns of this special embroidery are Chinar, Badam, Tabatik, Tutwil, Iscalab.
He also claims that Chinar, Badam and Booti Designs are popular among the younger generation of girls. “I always feel happy to see the youth wearing traditional outfits instead of the modern ones which are not durable,” says Shah.
“Kashmiri tilla work is famous all around the world as it gives an elegant and royal look that dominates it from other collections, he says with a smile on his face.