Shahid’s custody parole ends, will be sent to Tihar again

‘We wish our father stays longer, his home coming was Eid for us’
Junaid KathjuSrinagar, Feb 10:
A week-long custody parole of Hurriyat leader Shahid-ul-Islam has come to an end and he would be sent back to Tihar Jail.
Shahid, who was on a seven-day custody parole, was currently lodged at Raj Bagh Police Station.
His custody parole finished last Wednesday.
Sources said due to the closure of the Srinagar-Jammu highway, following the heavy snowfall, the Hurriyat leader has been kept in a local police station till the road would be opened for vehicular movement.
“For the past five days, he is lodged at Raj Bagh Police Station. He was supposed to be taken to Tihar Jail on Thursday but the closure of the road has delayed travel plans,” the sources said.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA), taking cognisance of the deteriorating condition of his wife, had allowed Shahid to visit home for a week but under custody parole.
On January 16, Shahid’s wife Nuzhat Shah suffered a brain haemorrhage at her home.
It was the second brain stroke that Nuzhat suffered within six days.
A family of four, Shahid-ul-Islam is the only male member in the house and in his absence, a mother and two daughters are braving odds every day on their own.
During his custody parole, Shahid was allowed to remain with his family from 9 am to 5 pm and for was shifted to Raj Bagh Police Station for the night.
Shahid, whose real name is Aftab Hilali, is associated with All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.
On July 2017, Shahid along with seven other Hurriyat leaders were arrested by the NIA in connection with its probe into the “funding of terror and subversive activities in the Kashmir valley”.
Meanwhile, Shahid’s family expressed sadness on seeing him going back to prison.
Talking to Rising Kashmir, daughters of Shahid, Suzanne and Sundas said they wish their father stayed home.
“His coming was no less than Eid for us. After two years we had an opportunity to be with our father. It is hard to let him go again,” they said.
Suzanne and Sundas said their father’s health was very weak and he had also lost his appetite in the jail.
“During his day stay, he was not eating enough like he used to earlier,” they said. “We wish he stayed longer, at least till our mother recovers fully.”