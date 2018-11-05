Shahid was a civilian, Army killed him in cold blood: Family

Javid SofiShopian, Nov 04:
As police claimed to have killed two militants in a gunfight in Khudpora village of Shopian on Saturday evening, the family members of one of them said he was a civilian who Army killed him in cold blood.
The family members of the slain, Shahid Hussain Mir, son of Mansoor Ahmad Mir, of Gagran area of Shopian said he was a civilian killed by the Army after catching hold of him a few yards away from the gunfight scene.
A paternal cousin of the slain civilian said Saturday afternoon Shahid had barely left his house and walked a few yards when he was caught by the Army, who had laid a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in the area, and bundled him into a vehicle.
He said another teenage boy, who was also detained by the Army inside the vehicle but later let off told them that he saw Army bundling Shahid into their vehicle.
After the revelation of the teenager, the family tried to reach to Shahid on his mobile number but it had been put on a switch off mode by then.
He said they also enquired from senior Police officials of the district if any civilian had been killed who had denied any killings of civilians having occurred.
Next day, early morning, Shahid’s cousin said that he along with other relatives visited the house of Shahid and they noticed that it had been vandalised.
"The window panes were smashed, other household items were damaged," he said.
After getting no clue about the whereabouts of Shahid, they went to Police Station Shopian where from they were directed to District Police Lines Shopian.
"The Arrmy killed our brother, a civilian," Shahid’s cousin said.
Shahid, who was the youngest among four siblings, leaves behind a six-year-old son and wife.
He was working as a contractor constructing buildings after taking a loan from a bank.
He had availed a Rs 16 lakh loan from a bank in Shopian last year, the family members said.
Police said they retrieved two bodies from the site of gunfight in Khudpora Shopian.
"The killed militant has been identified as Muhammad Irfan Bhat of Pulwama who was associated with Hizb-ul-Mujahideen outfit since June 2017. The other one was identified as Shahid Mir, who, as per Police records was part of a case under FIR 201/2004 under sections 7/25 of the Arms Act at Police Station Shopian for militancy-related incidents,” Police said.
A couple of militants managed to escape from the site as blood trails have been seen at the site.
However, the family members denied Shahi’s involvement in any militancy related case and termed the accusations as “vague” saying that he had been arrested by the Army in 2004 on suspicion of his association with some militants.
"He was released 25 days later and never ever picked by Army or Police because since then he was living a civilian life," the family members said.
Meanwhile, thousands of people turned up at his funeral which was held a multiple times.
He was buried in his village graveyard.
Meanwhile, at Hudo area of Memander, thousands participated in the funeral prayers of the slain HM militant, Muhammad Irfan Bhat, son of Ali Muhammad Bhat of Bandzoo Pulwama.
Funeral prayers were held six times for the slain militant.
Irfan joined militant ranks in June 2017 after dropping out of school.
Locals said he was living with his maternal grandparents in Shopian since early age and had left a will that he be buried at the same place though residents from Bandzoo too claimed to bury his body at his native village.
Irfan is survived by six siblings including four brothers and two sisters.